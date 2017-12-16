

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) said that it has extended the deadline for free shipping to December 16 to all Amazon customers can choose from millions of items that are eligible for free shipping and will receive their orders before Christmas.



This includes eligible orders of $25 or more shipped by Amazon, as well as free shipping offers from the millions of small business and entrepreneurs selling on Amazon.



Prime members continue to have fast and free shipping options through December 24, the company said.



