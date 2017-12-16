The latest market research report by Technavio on the fluid handling systems market in EMEA predicts a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2017-2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171216005011/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the fluid handling systems market in EMEA from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the fluid handling systems market in EMEA by product (hardware, services, and software), by end-user (oil and gas industry, chemical and petrochemical industry, water and wastewater industry, and power generation industry), and by geography (Europe, Middle East, and Africa). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the fluid handling systems market in EMEA, according to Technavio industrial automation researchers:

Installation of new pipelines and building terminals: a major market driver

In 2016, the hardware segment dominated the market by occupying more than 62% share

In 2016, Europe accounted for a major market share of around 39% of the fluid handling systems market in EMEA

AxFlow, Boyser, Colfax, Crane, and Dover are some of the vendors in the market

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Installation of new pipelines and building terminals: a major market driver

Installation of new pipelines and building terminals is one of the major factors driving the fluid handling systems market in EMEA. The increasing investments in the installation of new pipelines and building terminals to store oil and Liquified Natural Gas are driving the fluid handling systems market in EMEA. These investments include regional and transcontinental pipelines. Since the last decade, the demand for oil and gas has increased. This has made the tank terminal industry support the adoption of fluid handling systems. In the scenario of high oil prices, due to the increased trade of oil and gas, oil terminal owners make profits. This increases the demand to store oil and gas products.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Europe: largest fluid handling systems market in EMEA

The fluid handling systems market in Europe is witnessing a steady growth rate and has a major potential for market growth momentum from the industries such as water and wastewater, chemical and petrochemicals, and power generation. The implementation of automation in end-user industries and the adoption of smart products are expected to drive the fluid handling systems market in Europe. The rapidly growing wind energy plants, both in onshore and offshore fields, are providing major opportunities for the adoption of the latest fluid handling systems. This will drive the European market during the forecast period.

According to Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on automation, "The fluid handling systems market in Europe is expected to dominate others because of the higher adoption of sensors and installation of the latest fluid handling equipmentwith related services. This will enhance the growth of local enterprises in this region."

Competitive vendor landscape

The fluid handling systems market in EMEA is moderately fragmented. The competition between vendors is increasing concerning product features, prices, customized solutions, and monitoring services offered. Leading vendors in EMEA are Boyser, Crane, Colfax, Flowserve, and Graco. These key companies provide products and services for the fluid handling systems market in EMEA. The sales of pumps and other instrumentation for fluid handling systems takes place through direct and indirect sales channels through suppliers and local representatives and certified distributors. The established vendors emphasize on expanding geographically, increasing production capacities, gaining contracts to deploy and provide monitoring services from end-user industries, and upselling products by upgrading the existing technology.

Get a sample copy of the fluid handling systems market in EMEA report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing automation research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171216005011/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com