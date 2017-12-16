Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal asset integrity management systems (AIMS) marketreport from 2017-2021. This market research report also lists 11 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

Due to the presence of a large number of players, the global AIMS market is fragmented. Vendors such as Siemens and ABB have high brand value and financial strength. Vendors such as Aker solutions and Element Materials Technology cater specifically to the oil and gas industry.

According to Kallepalli Ravi Rama Deepak, a lead analyst at Technavio for automation, "Many small-sized vendors with low profile are involved in inspection services market and offer AIMS or services as their core expertise. The rise in demand for AIMS has led to acquisitions by vendors."

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

ABB

ABB is a multinational corporation dealing in industrial equipment and systems. The company specializes in power automation and robotics. The company caters to the power, food and beverages, life sciences medical, automotive, utilities, marine, electronics, packaging, and appliances industries Its business segment includes electrification products, discrete automation and motion, process automation, and power grids.

Applus+

Applus+ is a leading testing, inspection, and certification company. The company caters to the aerospace, oil and gas, maritime, construction, mining, power, and telecommunication industries. Its business segment includes products, trade, and resources.

Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a global service provider for testing, inspection, and certification. The company caters to the power, oil and gas, infrastructure, mining and metals, marine, automotive, aerospace, and chemicals and petrochemicals industries. Its business segment includes commodities, consumer products, in-service inspection and verification, construction, marine and offshore, certification, and government services and international trade.

Fluor

Fluor is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction, and maintenance company that designs, builds, and maintains capital-efficient facilities. The company offers AIMS through its subsidiary, Stork. The company caters to the power, energy, chemicals, life sciences, advanced manufacturing, infrastructure, mining and metals, and government sectors. Its business segment includes energy, chemicals, and mining, industrial, infrastructure, and power, maintenance, modification, and asset integrity, and government.

General Electric

General Electric is a multinational conglomerate. The company caters to the power, oil and gas, healthcare, mining, renewable energy, and manufacturing industries. Its business segment includes power, renewable energy, oil and gas, healthcare, transportation, energy connections and lighting, aviation and capital.

Intertek

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. The company caters to the power, oil and gas, construction, marine, aerospace, renewable energy, mineral, and food and healthcare sectors. Its business segment includes energy and industry division, laboratories division, IDIADA division and automotive division.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

