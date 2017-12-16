According to the latest market study released by Technavio the global automotive cabin air quality sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 9% during the forecast period, 2017-2021.

The report further segments the global automotive cabin air quality sensor market by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and by geography (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA).

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global automotive cabin air quality sensor market:

Reduced in-car emissions

Increased long-distance travels

Increased popularity of automotive thermal systems

Reduced in-car emissions

Air quality sensors regulate the quality of air inside an automotive cabin. With the incorporation of automotive cabin air quality sensors, there has been a reduction in in-car emissions. This has contributed to the growth of the global automotive cabin air quality sensor market. Passengers and drivers inside automotive are exposed to varying levels of pollution. Especially in urban areas, where the air is highly polluted due to traffic, tailpipe emissions and wear particles, add to the air pollution levels.

According to Ganesh Subramaniam, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics, "Foul odor and the release of harmful pollutants irritate the respiratory system. Indoor air quality solutions help in purifying the air inside automotive cabins. With the help of a pollen filter, which is combined with an active filter, particles such as pollen, sand dust, diesel soot, and road dust and substances such as hydrocarbons, ozone, and nitrogen dioxide can be reduced inside the automotive cabin."

Increased long-distance travels

Air quality sensors installation has increased in passenger cars and commercial vehicles due to long-distance travels and increased preference for comfort traveling. Air quality sensors are incorporated in vehicles that contain automatic HVAC systems. HVAC systems are standard fitments in passenger cars and multiple models of commercial vehicles. In countries such as the US, majority of the population goes for one or more long-distance trip each year. Working population prefers cars for their daily commutes. This leads to increased commute time owing to traffic congestions in metro cities, which increases the demand for air quality sensors in automotive.

Increased popularity of automotive thermal systems

The progress in automotive thermal system drives the growth of the global automotive air quality sensor market to a large extent. HVAC systems form an integral part of automotive thermal systems. HVAC-incorporated vehicles are characterized by air quality sensors. Hence, the demand for automotive thermal systems augurs well for automotive air quality sensors.

"Stringent emission norms, growing use of eco-friendly refrigerants, and growing electrification of vehicles are some of the major factors that are influencing the market for automotive thermal systems. This proves to be a positive impact on the global automotive air quality sensor market," says Ganesh.

