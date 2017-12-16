According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global automotive wheel speed sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The report further segments the global automotive wheel speed sensor market by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and by geography (APAC, Americas, and EMEA).

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global automotive wheel speed sensor market:

Technical advancements in wheel speed sensors

Demand for ABS, TCS, or ESP control unit of the vehicle that individually controls the brake

Growth of electronics in automobiles to measure the vehicle performance

Technical advancements in wheel speed sensors

The advancement in the wheel speed sensors has enabled it to operate under severe conditions, such as high temperature, high humidity, vibrations, electromagnetic interference, and pollution. The wheel speed sensors operating at a high temperature measure the shaft speeds and other toothed components. The sensor has improved signal-to-noise ratio as compared with the variable reluctance sensors and offers speed performance and output amplitude not dependent on RPM. The high-temperature wheel speed sensor is usually designed to offer optimal performance with various wheel features, such as a trigger wheel with an even number of triggers.

The automotive industry is going through a phase of increase in demand for better fuel efficiency, safety, and fewer carbon emissions to provide the driver a better driving experience. A pivotal role is played by the pressure, position, temperature, and speed sensors in delivering high performance to the powertrain.

According to Amey Vikram, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics, "Premium segment cars mostly provide better integration to the safety systems. It is expected that the adoption of wheel speed sensors will increase in the mid and low segments of automobile in the forecast period. Increased consumer awareness related to safety and environment and the stringent mandates by different governments are some of the key factors projected to drive the market."

Demand for ABS, TCS, or ESP control unit of the vehicle that individually controls the brake

Transmission of signals from the wheel speed sensor happens through the cables to various electronic control systems (ECU) based on the electronic control method, which helps in controlling the vehicle. The vehicle control system includes a traction control system (TCS), an ESC, and ABS. To sense the state of the vehicle, ECU uses various detection sensors or drive signals of a vehicle. The ECU detects the speed of the vehicle by receiving wheel speed information from the wheel speed sensors. The electronic control system performs several functions within the same area to minimize the requirement of the components, which can be attributed to the development of the electronics technology.

Growth of electronics in automobiles to measure the vehicle performance

Continuous efforts have been made by vehicle manufacturers to make their automobiles more advanced and make it more compatible to integrate electronic devices. The current auto electronic system is controlled by sensors which monitor primary functions, from fuel management to diagnosing a problem. Automotive sensors are applied to even detecting the temperature outside and sensing speed and pressure. Crucial tasks that are performed by sensors are directly related to the safety of the vehicle and the user riding it.

"Advancement of automotive technology is highly dependent on electronics. Since 1980, the introduction of electronic components in automobile has come a long. Microelectronics enables features such as safety and entertainment services with better energy efficiency. Vehicles use around 60-80 sensors to perform various tasks. Following an increase in the electrification of automobiles, the market for sensors is expected to grow significantly," says Amey.

