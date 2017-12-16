Technavio has announced the top four leading vendors in their recentglobal dengue vaccine marketreport from 2017-2021. This market research report also lists four other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171216005023/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global dengue vaccine market 2017-2021 under their healthcare and life sciences library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

The global dengue vaccine market is consolidated in nature. Even though players in the market such as Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp Dohme, and GlaxoSmithKline, are prominent but Sanofi Pasteur holds the monopoly in the global dengue vaccine market with its product, Dengvaxia, which has been approved in 15 countries.

According to Sapna Jha, a lead analyst at Technavio for infectious and rare diseases, "Several R&D efforts by companies are implemented to develop new products. Collaborations are being made by organizations on research and development of molecules to challenge Sanofi Pasteur's monopoly in the market."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline is a global healthcare company engaged in the research and delivery of innovative medicines, consumer healthcare products, and vaccines. The company is focused on cost reduction programs in consumer healthcare, vaccines, and pharmaceuticals. GlaxoSmithKline holds a strong portfolio of vaccines. The company gains strength from its combined expertise in bacterial infection, virology, and technological platforms. GlaxoSmithKline focuses on continuous innovation through its rigorous R&D efforts and collaborations with other companies for product development. TDENV-PIV is in Phase I clinical trials. It is a purified inactivated vaccine.

Merck Sharp Dohme

Merck Sharp Dohme is a global healthcare leaderThe core product categories of the company are vaccines and diabetes, cancer, and acute hospital care. Robust R&D activities and a significant product pipeline are expected to fuel the company's business activities. The company focuses on the development of a strong pipeline and investment in new technologies. The company's dengue molecule, V180, having the advantage of a shorter dosing schedule, will boost the company's revenue. V180 is an inactivated tetravalent vaccine, which is currently in its Phase I clinical trials.

Sanofi Pasteur

Sanofi is a global player in the healthcare domain. The company holds a wide product portfolio of human vaccines for infectious and rare diseases. It also offers healthcare solutions for multiple sclerosis, cardiovascular problems, and diabetes among others. Sanofi Pasteur is the vaccines division of Sanofi. The company has a strong hold in the European region, which helps it to maintain its leadership position. Sanofi Pasteur is the only company to have approval for its dengue vaccine, Dengvaxia, to be launched in the market. Hence, the company can enter into distribution agreements with other players and increase revenue from the product sales. Dengvaxia is a live attenuated tetravalent vaccine for dengue prophylaxis.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Takeda Pharmaceuticals is a global pharmaceutical company. It has a wide portfolio of multiple therapeutic categories, namely vaccines, oncology, gastroenterology, and the central nervous system. The company strongly focuses on R&D activities for developing innovative products. The expected launch of its product, TAK-003, will provide significant opportunities for market growth. TAK-003 is a live-attenuated dengue vaccine undergoing Phase III clinical trials. In the development trials, TAK-003 exhibited neutralizing antibody responses across all age groups against all serotypes of the DENV. It was found safe and well tolerated as well.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

-- Global Bone Marrow Transplant Market 2017-2021

-- Global Antifungal Drugs Market 2017-2021

-- Global Orphan Drugs Market 2017-2021

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171216005023/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com