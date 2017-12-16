The global rotomolding powders market is expected to grow at a CAGR close to 17% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the global rotomolding powders market by material, including polyethylene, PVC plastisol, and polycarbonate. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as North America, APAC, Europe, and ROW.

Market driver: rising use of rotomolding powder owing to its excellent properties and advantages

The rotomolding or the rotational molding process is widely used to manufacture plastic molds. Due to properties such as UV-resistant and flame-retardant, they are contributing to the rise in the use of rotomolding powders in end-user applications. Ease of manufacturing rotomolding powders without applying pressure is one of the most important properties of rotomolding powders. In addition, the use of rotomolding process are less polluting when compared to other methods.

According to Kurva Samba Sivudu, a lead analyst at Technavio for plastics, polymers, and elastomers, "The powder displays properties such as increased stress resistance, improved flow, toughness, and impact resistance. Various forms of plastic polymers can be used to manufacture rotomolding powder, the most common being polyethylene. Properties such as stress-free, weather resistant, increased durability, and improved wall thickness makes them leak-proof."

Market trend: growing demand for polyethylene-based products

Approximately, 80% of the rotomolding powders manufactured is from polyethylene. Polyethylene is inexpensive and at room temperature, the material becomes brittle owing to which the time taken to mold the substance is minimum. Effective properties such as crack resistance, high strength even at low temperatures, resistance to corrosion, and flexibility drives the demand for polyethylene-based products, which, in turn, helps in the growth of the global rotomolding powders market.

Market challenge: rising stringent regulations pertaining to use of plastic materials

Plastic molds are manufactured using rotomolding powders, which is further applied in various applications such as in the manufacturing of storage tanks and plastic products, in industrial packaging, cosmetics industry, automobile industry, furniture industry, recreational applications, medical sector, and transportation sector. Disposition of these plastic products is a major contributor to landfills which leads to environmental damage. Due to this, many countries have implemented strict regulations on restricting the use of plastic products.

Key vendors in the market

BASF

Phychem Technologies

Reliance Industries

SABIC

The Dow Chemical Company

The global rotomolding powders market involves raw material suppliers, manufacturers, suppliers, and end-users. The market is moderately concentrated with limited global and local vendors. Some of the key vendors are BASF, Phychem Technologies, Reliance Industries, SABIC, and The Dow Chemicals Company. Other prominent vendors include D&M Plastics, Green Age Industries, and Matrix Polymers.

