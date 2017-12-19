Nordecon AS' financial calendar for 2018:



Event Due date Due week IV quarter and 12 months 2017 interim report 08 February 6 2018 (2018) Audited annual report 2017 26 April 17 2018 (2018) I quarter and 3 months 2018 interim report 10 May 2018 19 (2018) Determining of shareholders entitled to participate - 20 general meeting of shareholders (2018) 2017 annual general meeting of shareholders - 21 (2018) II quarter and half year 2018 interim report 09 August 32 2018 (2018) III quarter and 9 months 2018 interim report 08 November 45 2018 (2018) IV quarter and 12 months 2018 interim report 07 February 6 2019 (2019)



* Nordecon AS publishes interim reports on aforementioned dates after the closing of market.



Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine, Finland and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2016 was 183 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 740 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange.



