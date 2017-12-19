US Fertility Clinics Market to 2022: Market Should Reach a Value of $3.6 Billion in 2017 and is Expected to Grow to $4.5 Billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 4.6%

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "US Fertility Clinics Market" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This research report categorizes the US fertility clinics market by segments. These segments include assisted reproductive technology, diagnostic services and surgeries.
Report Includes
- An overview of the US market for fertility clinics
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2012 through 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Examination of the critical market characteristics of the fertility market, including technological developments, the value chain, market dynamics, and key market trends
- Market breakdowns by diagnostics services and assisted reproductive technology
- Coverage of major government regulations, recent industry developments, and the competitive landscape
- Information on leading companies, including their services and recent developments
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
2: Summary and Highlights
- Table Summary: US Fertility Clinic Services Market, Through 2022
- Figure Summary: US Fertility Clinic Services Market, 2017-2022
3: Market Characteristics
- Service Definition
- Application
- Cause of Infertility
- Stages of Fertility Treatment
- Market Value Chain & Key Participants
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Key Market Trends
4: Market Historic Growth and Forecast
- Historic Market Growth
- Forecast Market Growth
5: US Fertility Clinics Market Segmentation
- Fertility Clinics in the US. Market, By Segment, 2016
- Fertility Clinics Volume in the US Market, By Segment, 2016
6: US Fertility Drugs Market
7: Regulatory Landscape
- Regulations Regarding IVF in the United States
- Regulations Regarding IUI in the United States
- Regulations Regarding Surrogacy in the United States
- Regulations Regarding Egg Freezing in the United States
- Regulations Regarding Sperm Donation in the United States
8: Recent Industry Developments
- News and Developments
- Mergers and Acquisitions
9: Competitive Landscape
- Competitor Market Share
- Brief Company Profiles of the Leading Companies in the Market
10: Conclusions and Recommendations
- Emotional Support
- IVF should be the Last Option, Not First
- Minimizing Health Risks
- Access to ART
11: Appendix A: Unmet Needs
- Need for Low Cost Treatments
- Need for Low Risk Treatments
- Need for Accessible Fertility Services
12: Appendix B: Research Methodology
