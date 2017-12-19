US Fertility Clinics Market to 2022: Market Should Reach a Value of $3.6 Billion in 2017 and is Expected to Grow to $4.5 Billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 4.6%

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This research report categorizes the US fertility clinics market by segments. These segments include assisted reproductive technology, diagnostic services and surgeries.

Report Includes

An overview of the US market for fertility clinics

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2012 through 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Examination of the critical market characteristics of the fertility market, including technological developments, the value chain, market dynamics, and key market trends

Market breakdowns by diagnostics services and assisted reproductive technology

Coverage of major government regulations, recent industry developments, and the competitive landscape

Information on leading companies, including their services and recent developments

Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

2: Summary and Highlights

Table Summary: US Fertility Clinic Services Market, Through 2022

Figure Summary: US Fertility Clinic Services Market, 2017-2022

3: Market Characteristics

Service Definition

Application

Cause of Infertility

Stages of Fertility Treatment

Market Value Chain & Key Participants

Drivers

Restraints

Key Market Trends

4: Market Historic Growth and Forecast

Historic Market Growth

Forecast Market Growth

5: US Fertility Clinics Market Segmentation

Fertility Clinics in the US. Market, By Segment, 2016

Fertility Clinics Volume in the US Market, By Segment, 2016

6: US Fertility Drugs Market



7: Regulatory Landscape

Regulations Regarding IVF in the United States

Regulations Regarding IUI in the United States

Regulations Regarding Surrogacy in the United States

Regulations Regarding Egg Freezing in the United States

Regulations Regarding Sperm Donation in the United States

8: Recent Industry Developments

News and Developments

Mergers and Acquisitions

9: Competitive Landscape

Competitor Market Share

Brief Company Profiles of the Leading Companies in the Market

10: Conclusions and Recommendations

Emotional Support

IVF should be the Last Option, Not First

Minimizing Health Risks

Access to ART

11: Appendix A: Unmet Needs

Need for Low Cost Treatments

Need for Low Risk Treatments

Need for Accessible Fertility Services

12: Appendix B: Research Methodology



