

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone hourly labor cost grew at a slower pace in the third quarter, data from Eurostat showed Tuesday.



Hourly labor cost increased 1.6 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, slower than the 1.8 percent growth logged a quarter ago.



The two main components of labor costs, namely wages and salaries and non-wage costs gained 1.6 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.



In the EU28, hourly labor cost climbed 2.1 percent compared to 2.3 percent increase in the second quarter.



