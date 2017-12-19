The two oil and gas companies, which started the construction of their first PV project in May, are now identifying sites at Sonatrach's facilities in Algeria, with the aim of building more large-scale solar power plants.

Italy's oil giant Eni and Algeria's Sonatrach, a state-owned company specializing in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources, announced they are expanding their joint activities in the solar energy sector.

In particular, the two companies are now identifying areas in which to build solar power plants in Sonatrach's production sites in Algeria. The first step of this expanded cooperation will be the realization of feasibility studies in the selected sites, and the elaboration of a business model for the projects. ...

