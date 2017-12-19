

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output declined for the first time in seven months in October, figures from Eurostat showed Tuesday.



Construction output declined a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent month-over-month in October, reversing a 0.1 percent rise in September.



Both building and civil engineering activity contracted by 0.5 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively in October.



On an annual basis, growth in construction production moderated to 2.0 percent in October from 3.5 percent in the previous, which was revised up from a 3.1 percent gain reported earlier.



In the EU28, construction output decreased 0.7 percent monthly in October, while it climbed 2.0 percent from last year.



Among member countries, the largest decreases were seen in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Germany and Romania, while the highest increases were noted in Slovenia, Hungary and Slovakia.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX