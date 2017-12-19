Regulatory News:

ADOPTION OF CHINESE NAME

AND

CHINESE STOCK SHORT NAME

The Company is pleased to announce that the adoption of "??" as the Chinese version of the name of the Company has become effective on 22 November 2017.

With effect from 9.00 a.m. on 22 December 2017, the Shares will be traded on the Stock Exchange under a new stock short name. The English stock short name of the Company, namely "RUSAL" will remain unchanged, whilst a Chinese stock short name of - " will be adopted for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange. The stock code of the Company will remain unchanged as "486".

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of the Company dated 29 September 2017. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless otherwise stated.

ADOPTION OF CHINESE NAME

United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that subsequent to the passing of a special resolution by the Shareholders at the EGM held on 2 November 2017, - " has been adopted as the Chinese name of the Company and has become effective upon registration of the Chinese name with the Registrar of Companies in Jersey, as evidenced by the issuance of a certificate in connection with the entry of the Chinese Name on the Jersey Register on 22 November 2017. The Company has also completed the necessary filing procedures with the Companies Registry in Hong Kong and the Certificate of Registration of Alteration of Corporate Name of Registered Non-Hong Kong Company was issued by the Companies Registry in Hong Kong on 6 December 2017.

EFFECT OF ADOPTION OF CHINESE NAME AND SHARE CERTIFICATES

The adoption of Chinese name will not affect any rights of the existing Shareholders. All the existing share certificates of the Company in issue bearing the name of the Company prior to the adoption of the Chinese name continue to be evidence of legal title to such Shares of the Company and continue to be valid for trading, settlement, registration and delivery purposes. There is no arrangement for exchange of existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Chinese name of the Company.

ADOPTION OF CHINESE STOCK SHORT NAME

With effect from 9:00 a.m. on 22 December 2017, a Chinese stock short name of the Company "??" will be adopted for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange. The English stock short name of the Company, namely "RUSAL" will remain unchanged. The stock code of the Company will remain unchanged as "486".

By Order of the Board of Directors of United Company RUSAL Plc Aby Wong Po Ying Company Secretary

19 December 2017

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr. Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr. Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.

All announcements and press releases published by the Company are available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspxhttp://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/ and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx, respectively.

