Johtohenkilöiden liiketoimet 19.12.2017 / Managers'transaction 19 December 2017



Ilmoitusvelvollinen / Person subject to notification requirement Nimi / Name Niemistö, Leena Asema / Position Hallituksen jäsen / Member of the Board -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Liikkeeseenlaskija / Issuer Nimi / Name Raisio Oyj / Raisio plc LEI-tunnus / LEI code 74370083282NHIP4QD02 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ilmoituksen luonne / Notification type Ensimmäinen ilmoitus / Initial notification Viitenumero / Reference number 74370083282NHIP4QD02_20171218132617_3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Liiketoimien yksityiskohtaiset tiedot /Transaction details Liiketoimen päivämäärä / Transaction 18.12.2017 / 18 December 2017 date Kauppapaikka / Venue Off-Exchange liiketoimet (XOFF) Liiketoimen luonne / Nature of the Osakepalkkion vastaanottaminen / transaction Receipt of a share-based incentive or remuneration Lisätiedot / Further information (if - any) Instrumentti / Instrument Osake / Share ISIN-koodi / ISIN code FI0009002943 Volyymi / Volume Yksikköhinta / Unit price 799 0,000 Euro Liiketoimien yhdistetyt tiedot / Aggregated transactions Volyymi / Volume Keskihinta / Volume weighted average 799 price 0,000 Euro Liiketoimien lukumäärä /Number of 1 transactions



Heidi Hirvonen viestintä- ja IR-päällikkö / Communications and IR Manager puh. 050 567 3060 / tel. +358 50 567 3060



Lisätietoja: / Further information: Janne Martti hallituksen sihteeri / Secretary of the Board puh. 050 556 6521 / tel. +358 50 556 6521



Raisio is an international food and feed company focusing on wellbeing and profitable growth. The core of Raisio's strategy consists of plant-based, healthy and responsible branded products. Benecol is an international success story in cholesterol lowering. Our well-known local brands include Elovena, Nordic, Fox's and Pedro as well as cattle feed Maituri and Baltic Blend fish feeds. We promote sustainable food chain and develop innovations to enhance wellbeing. Raisio plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2016, the Group's net sales totalled EUR 436 million and comparable EBIT was EUR 50.7 million. The Group employs some 1,400 people. For more information on Raisio go to www.raisio.com/en



