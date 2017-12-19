Association of National Numbering Agencies: Association of National Numbering Agencies: ANNA Launches Free, International ISIN Lookup Service

Service Provides Downloadable Codes and Reference Data

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Dec. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of National Numbering Agencies today announced the availability of its ANNA ISIN Lookup Service, which enables any user to find and download ISINs by providing relevant reference data. Responses to queries include not only International Securities Information Numbers (ISINs) with matched reference data, but also companion codes - the Classification of Financial Instruments (CFI) and Financial Instrument Short Name.

"These three codes are important elements not only in financial operations, but also in reporting for regulations such as MiFID II/MiFIR, MAR, EMIR, etc.," said Dan Kuhnel, chairman of the ANNA board. "The ANNA ISIN Lookup Service offers industry participants and investors a means to find instrument identification codes simply and quickly."

The service works by matching reference data provided by the user - such as instrument type, country, currency and issuer name -- against the global ISIN database of the ANNA Service Bureau, which incorporates tens of millions of ISINs issued on every type of instrument identified by the ISIN. The one exception is OTC derivatives, which are numbered by the ANNA Derivatives Service Bureau and can be looked up through the DSB's Web interface.

Both services require registration.

About ANNA

Click here to find a national numbering agency.

Established in 1992 by 22 founding numbering agencies, ANNA is the membership organization of national numbering agencies, which are operated by depositories, exchanges, government agencies, nationally central data vendors and other financial infrastructure organizations. ANNA also serves as the registration authority for the ISIN numbering standard, under appointment by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

Under ANNA's stewardship, the role of the ISIN in enabling global financial communications has been established worldwide. ISINs are issued today via 91 certified members for more than 200 jurisdictions worldwide. The number by national numbering agencies and nations working to establish national numbering agencies continues to grow each year, now surpassing 120 jurisdictions globally.

For further information about ANNA, its members and activities, please visit anna-web.org (http://www.anna-web.org/).

