Global Process Analytical Technologies for Pharmaceuticals Market 2012-2017 & 2022

The Global Market for Process Analytical Technologies (PAT) for Pharmaceuticals Should Reach $412.7 Million in 2017 and Nearly $539.3 Million by 2022 at a CAGR of 5.5%

The scope of the study is global. Its sales analyses are broken down geographically for North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe, Asia-Pacific and emerging markets. Applications of PAT tools are summed up from the perspective of commercial and R&D usage. The regulatory environment, new products and advancements, market projections and market shares are also analyzed.

Report Includes

70 data tables and 25 additional tables

A comprehensive analysis of the global process analytical technology for pharmaceuticals markets with respect to tools, services, and applications

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Qualitative analysis, which covers such aspects as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, and provides insight into market forecasts of the PAT submarkets

Details pertaining to the regulatory scenarios that are expected to boost or constrain the market's potential

Patent analysis

Tracking of recent developments for key companies and strategies that may lead to a better understanding of the market from a practical perspective.

Profiles of companies that play major roles in the market

Although PAT was by and large developed for pharmaceuticals, its scope is much broader and ranges to the food, biotechnology, biopharmaceuticals and other process-prominent industries. However, this report covers only the pharmaceutical industry. The advancements and enhanced implementation of PAT solutions benefit primarily the overall pharmaceutical industry along with drug developers and manufacturers, and pharmaceutical and PAT solution development companies.



Also included in the report are relevant patent analysis and profiles of leading companies in the PAT industry, such as Siemens, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corp., ABB Group, Honeywell International Inc., Bruker, Shimadzu Corp. and PerkinElmer Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Market and Technology Background

Process Analytical Technology Steps

Classification

PAT in the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Process

Fermentation

Crystallization

Lyophilization

Solvent Recovery

Downstream Processing

Measurement by PAT Tools and Techniques

4: Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Market by PAT Type

5: Market Breakdown by Application

Industrial Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical R&D

Market Overview

Market Revenue

Market Share

6: Market Breakdown by Region

Market Overview

Market Revenue

Market Share

Chromatography Tools and Techniques

Spectrophotometric Tools and Techniques

Capillary Electrophoresis Tools and Techniques

Dissolution Methods

Titration Tools and Techniques

7: Industry Structure

Chromatographic Tools and Techniques

Spectrophotometric Tools and Techniques

Capillary Electrophoresis Tools and Techniques

Particle Size Analysis Tools and Techniques

Dissolution Methods Tools and Techniques

Automated Analytical Methods Tools and Techniques

Titration Tools and Techniques

8: Patent Review/ New Developments

PAT Support in Europe

Regulatory Compliance and Developments of PAT for the Pharmaceutical Industry

Patent Analysis

New Developments

Case Studies

9: Analysis of Market Opportunities

Drivers of PAT Technologies

Supplier Innovation

Restraints on the PAT Technologies Market

Challenges of PAT Technologies Market

Market Opportunities for PAT

10: Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Ametek Process Instruments

Analytik Jena Ag

Biotek Instruments Inc.

Bruker

Danaher Corp.

Emerson Electric Co.

FOSS

GE Intelligent Platforms

GEA

Hellma Axiom

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Jeol Ltd.

Malvern Instruments Ltd.

Metrohm Ag

Mettler-Toledo Gmbh

Micromeritics Instrument Corp.

Millipore Sigma

Perkinelmer Inc.

Photon Systems

Proteinsimple

Rockwell Automation

Selcia Ltd.

Shimadzu Corp.

Siemens Ag

Sotax Ag

Spectris Plc

Symbion Systems Inc.

Teraview Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corp.

Wyatt Technology Corp.

Zeiss



