Global Process Analytical Technologies for Pharmaceuticals Market 2012-2017 & 2022

The "Process Analytical Technologies for Pharmaceuticals: Global Markets" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Market for Process Analytical Technologies (PAT) for Pharmaceuticals Should Reach $412.7 Million in 2017 and Nearly $539.3 Million by 2022 at a CAGR of 5.5%
The scope of the study is global. Its sales analyses are broken down geographically for North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe, Asia-Pacific and emerging markets. Applications of PAT tools are summed up from the perspective of commercial and R&D usage. The regulatory environment, new products and advancements, market projections and market shares are also analyzed.
Report Includes
- 70 data tables and 25 additional tables
- A comprehensive analysis of the global process analytical technology for pharmaceuticals markets with respect to tools, services, and applications
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Qualitative analysis, which covers such aspects as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, and provides insight into market forecasts of the PAT submarkets
- Details pertaining to the regulatory scenarios that are expected to boost or constrain the market's potential
- Patent analysis
- Tracking of recent developments for key companies and strategies that may lead to a better understanding of the market from a practical perspective.
- Profiles of companies that play major roles in the market
Although PAT was by and large developed for pharmaceuticals, its scope is much broader and ranges to the food, biotechnology, biopharmaceuticals and other process-prominent industries. However, this report covers only the pharmaceutical industry. The advancements and enhanced implementation of PAT solutions benefit primarily the overall pharmaceutical industry along with drug developers and manufacturers, and pharmaceutical and PAT solution development companies.
Also included in the report are relevant patent analysis and profiles of leading companies in the PAT industry, such as Siemens, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corp., ABB Group, Honeywell International Inc., Bruker, Shimadzu Corp. and PerkinElmer Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
2: Summary and Highlights
3: Market and Technology Background
- Process Analytical Technology Steps
- Classification
- PAT in the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Process
- Fermentation
- Crystallization
- Lyophilization
- Solvent Recovery
- Downstream Processing
- Measurement by PAT Tools and Techniques
4: Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Market by PAT Type
5: Market Breakdown by Application
- Industrial Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
- Pharmaceutical R&D
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue
- Market Share
6: Market Breakdown by Region
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue
- Market Share
- Chromatography Tools and Techniques
- Spectrophotometric Tools and Techniques
- Capillary Electrophoresis Tools and Techniques
- Dissolution Methods
- Titration Tools and Techniques
7: Industry Structure
- Chromatographic Tools and Techniques
- Spectrophotometric Tools and Techniques
- Capillary Electrophoresis Tools and Techniques
- Particle Size Analysis Tools and Techniques
- Dissolution Methods Tools and Techniques
- Automated Analytical Methods Tools and Techniques
- Titration Tools and Techniques
8: Patent Review/ New Developments
- PAT Support in Europe
- Regulatory Compliance and Developments of PAT for the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Patent Analysis
- New Developments
- Case Studies
9: Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Drivers of PAT Technologies
- Supplier Innovation
- Restraints on the PAT Technologies Market
- Challenges of PAT Technologies Market
- Market Opportunities for PAT
10: Company Profiles
- ABB Ltd.
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Ametek Process Instruments
- Analytik Jena Ag
- Biotek Instruments Inc.
- Bruker
- Danaher Corp.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- FOSS
- GE Intelligent Platforms
- GEA
- Hellma Axiom
- Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Jeol Ltd.
- Malvern Instruments Ltd.
- Metrohm Ag
- Mettler-Toledo Gmbh
- Micromeritics Instrument Corp.
- Millipore Sigma
- Perkinelmer Inc.
- Photon Systems
- Proteinsimple
- Rockwell Automation
- Selcia Ltd.
- Shimadzu Corp.
- Siemens Ag
- Sotax Ag
- Spectris Plc
- Symbion Systems Inc.
- Teraview Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Waters Corp.
- Wyatt Technology Corp.
- Zeiss
