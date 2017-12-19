STOCKHOLM, Dec, 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

EQT Credit Opportunities III holds final close at EUR 1.3 billion , exceeding target

EQT today announces the successful closing of the EQT Credit Opportunities III fund (the "fund") with total commitments of EUR 1.3 billion, well exceeding its initial target and its predecessor fund.

The fund focuses on medium-term investment opportunities in complex situations via the secondary market and by providing creative capital solutions to companies that are unable to access the capital markets.

Cyril Tergiman, Partner, Investment Advisor to the fund, comments: "Our focus on local sourcing and diligence, supported by EQT's network of Industrial Advisors, as well as the fund's ability to invest in a broad range of situations, has been key to our investment approach over the last ten years".

Andrew Konopelski, Partner and Head of EQT Credit, Investment Advisor to the fund, adds: "Looking ahead, we are excited by the opportunities in the market and believe they play to EQT Credit's strengths as a due diligence-focused investor. Thanks to the strong support demonstrated by existing and new investors, EQT Credit is well placed to capitalize on these opportunities over the coming years".

Investors in the fund include a diverse group of European, Asian, North and South American pension funds, insurance companies, endowments, foundations and family offices.

"The outcome of the EQT Credit Opportunities III fundraising is yet another successful development in the growth of the EQT Credit platform, which covers the full range of risk profiles and investor appetites", says Jussi Saarinen, Partner and Head of Investor Relations at EQT Partners.

Recognized by Private Equity International and Private Debt Investor as European Lender of the Year 2016, EQT Credit has positioned itself as an integrated capital provider across the credit risk spectrum.

The fundraising for the EQT Credit Opportunities III fund has now closed. As such, the foregoing should in no way be treated as any form of offer or solicitation to subscribe for or make any commitments for or in respect of any securities or other interest or to engage in any other transaction.

About EQT

EQT is a leading alternative investments firm with approximately EUR 38 billion in raised capital across 25 funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia and the US with total sales of more than EUR 19 billion and approximately 110,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

More info: www.eqtpartners.com

About EQT Credit

TheEQT Credit platform, which spans the full risk-reward spectrum investing with three strategies: senior debt, direct lending and credit opportunities, has invested approximately EUR 4.0 billion across approximately 150 companies since inception in 2008.

For more information:www.eqtpartners.com/Investment-Strategies/Credit

