Five New Application Partners Join Telestax RestcommONE Marketplace'

TeligentIP, Lumin.ai, Voxist, Somos Discovery, and InteliWISE bring innovative messaging and customer service chatbot capabilities to the Telestax ecosystem

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Telestax the Restcomm company, today announced that it has added five more application partners to the RestcommONE Marketplace'. The RestcommONE Marketplace offers participating service providers a new business opportunity by providing in demand real-time applications and solutions that are integrated into the RestcommONE Platform. Applications in the Marketplace are also available for purchase by any Enterprise or Business looking to add real-time communications to their applications and services. This new CPaaS-enabled computing paradigm blends traditional telecommunications with new enterprise applications to create and deliver real-time communications solutions that scale.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/621020/Telestax_Logo.jpg

The RestcommONE Marketplace is currently in use by application partners and service providers world-wide. The new marketplace application partners feature a diverse range of high-value real-time applications including chatbots, artificial intelligence enhanced scheduling, and next-generation voice mail.

TeligentIP - TeligentIP (formerly IPitimi), develops smart UC, business intelligence, CRM and messaging applications for carriers, contact centers and enterprise clients in several verticals (Telecom, Hospitality, Healthcare, Government, Education and Answering Services). TeligentIP offers their fully integrated SMS and Unified communication services in a SaaS or API as a Service model.

Lumin.ai - offers an AI-as-a-service platform that augments a live-chat workforce by engaging end customers in a natural-language conversation. It can operate in two-way mode (conversing directly with an end user) or three-way mode (advising a live agent who is conversing with an end user). Lumin.ai boosts capacity and quality, lowers cost of training and customization, and provides mechanisms for continuous improvement.

Voxist - A smart and personalized voicemail application for mobile that replaces old voicemail systems. Think of it as a virtual personal assistant - people calling get personalized greetings and users get to read voicemail messages thanks to the Voxist transcription service. Users access Voxist voicemail messages through the app, or through email when away from a phone.

Somos Discovery - Offers multiple applications that enhance RestcommONE's CPaaS functionality. Solutions include a cloud based multi-tenant virtual IVR/PBX, telephony reminder applications, SMS broadcasting, SMS alerts, and telephony intercom security applications. Somos facilitates communication between companies and their users through mobile, conventional and Internet Telephony, generating value-added services that are scalable and highly available.

InteliWISE - InteliWISE heightens the effectiveness of e-commerce and customer service. InteliWISE offers an AI-Chatbot Virtual Assistant, powered by a combination of natural language processing (NLP) and leading customer service technologies. Used for intelligent, automated, and live-assisted (Live Chat, Facebook Messenger) customer engagement and e-commerce, InteliWISE cloud-based solutions are deployed by global banking, insurance and retail enterprises and public sector organizations.

"It is exciting to introduce another group of powerful software application partners who have joined the RestcommONE Marketplace," said Ivelin Ivanov, co-founder and CEO of Telestax. "This contingent of partners, following our September announcement, adds to the breadth of innovative solutions that service providers, businesses and enterprises can access and deploy through the RestcommONE Marketplace."

A list of Telestax RestcommONE Marketplace partners can be found on the Telestax website at https://telestax.com/ecosystem/restcommone-marketplace-partners/.

About Telestax

Telestax is quickly becoming the catalyst for bringing real-time communications into the mainstream. Our RestcommONE platform is scalable, highly available, and is the only WebRTC platform that supports cloud, on premise and hybrid deployment configurations. RestcommONE is fast becoming the platform of choice for rapidly building enterprise class real-time messaging, voice and video applications. RestcommONE Marketplace connects these new Omnichannel applications with RestcommOne CPaaS-enabled (Communications Platform as a Service) service providers and increases the revenue opportunity for both. The RestcommONE Marketplace is generating a positive disruption in the real-time communications market by changing the way organizations acquire and utilize their business software. Telestax is a privately held global company with headquarters in Austin, TX.

Media Contact:

Nancy Colwell

nancy.colwell@telestax.com