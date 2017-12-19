Global Synthetic Sapphire (Value, Volume) Market 2012-2016 & 2017-2022 - LED Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics, Semiconductor, Industrial, Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Synthetic Sapphire Market (Value, Volume): Analysis By End Use Sector, Application, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 7.48% during 2017-2022.

The consumer electronics segment has witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and in the forecast period. On the heels of rising demand for smartphone and other consumer electronic products particularly in developing countries including China, India, etc. and rising demand for LED TVs, the contribution of consumer electronics segment has been on a rise.



Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global synthetic sapphire market in 2016. Emerging nations in Asia Pacific region such as Taiwan and China have been displaying a lot of potential and are the major manufacturers of synthetic sapphire.



Scope of the Report



Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Synthetic Sapphire Market - By Value, By Volume

By Application - Optics, Sapphire Substrates, Display, Others

By End Use Sector - LED Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics, Semiconductor, Industrial, Others

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Product Benchmarking of key industry players

Region Wise Key Manufacturers



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Global Synthetic Sapphire Market: An Analysis



3. North America Synthetic Sapphire Market: An Analysis



4. Europe Synthetic Sapphire Market: An Analysis



5. Asia Pacific Synthetic Sapphire Market: An Analysis



6. Global Synthetic Sapphire Production: By Region



7. Market Dynamics



8. Competitive Landscape



Crystalwise Technology Inc

Hansol Technics Co. Ltd.

Iljin Display Co Ltd

Juropol sp. z.o.o.

Kyocera Corporation

Monocrystal Inc.

Namiki Group

Rubicon Technology Inc.

Saint Gobain

Schott AG

