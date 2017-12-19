UV Disinfection Market to Grow at 13.67% CAGR to 2023 | ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, December 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

UV Disinfection Market is forecast to reach $4.27 billion by 2023 from $1.98 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 13.67% during (2017-2023) driven by the growing need for safe drinking water in developing countries, increasing favorable government initiatives, rising awareness among the users, growing need for eco-friendly disinfection system and stringent government regulations.

Browse 73 Market Data Tables and 36 Figures spread through 152 Pages and in-depth TOC on "UV Disinfection Market by Component (UV Lamp, Quartz Sleeve, Reactor Chamber, Controller Unit), Application (Water and Wastewater, Process Water, Air, and Surface), End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1257606-uv-disinfection-market-by-component-uv-lamp-quartz-sleeve-reactor-chamber-controller-unit-application-water-and-wastewater-process-water-air-and-surface-end-user-residential-commercial-industrial-an-st-to-2023.html.

Key players operating in UV disinfection market include Xylem (US), Trojan Technologies (Canada), Halma (UK), Calgon (US), Atlantic Ultraviolet(US), Australian Ultra Violet services (Australia), UV Pure (Canada), LIT Company (Germany), ozonia (Switzerland) and uv-technik (UK).

The UV disinfection equipment market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. APAC is one of the prospective markets for UV disinfection equipment. The growth can be attributed to the initiatives taken by the governments in the APAC countries for using advanced technologies to disinfect water, wastewater, process water, air, and surface. Some initiatives such as installation of UV disinfection equipment for River Ganga Project and Chinese Government Five-Year Plan have been taken by various governments in the APAC countries to install UV disinfection equipment for the purpose of disinfecting water, air, and surface.

Inquire for DISCOUNT on "UV Disinfection Market by Component (UV Lamp, Quartz Sleeve, Reactor Chamber, Controller Unit), Application (Water and Wastewater, Process Water, Air, and Surface), End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1257606 .

The high growth rate of the UV disinfection equipment market in APAC can also be attributed to the high adoption rate of UV technology in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India, along with the increasing number of start-ups in the UV technology market in these countries.

The water and wastewater application ofUV Disinfection Equipment Market is estimated to hold the largest share, growing at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. The UV disinfection equipment market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the increasing demand for safe drinking water among the end users. The growing stringent government regulations toward safe and environmentally friendly treatment of water and wastewater attributed to the highest growth of the UV disinfection equipment market for the water and wastewater application across the world.

The UV disinfection equipment market offers several benefits such as chemical-free process, no formation of by-product, effective in inactivating a broad range of microorganisms, easy to handle; it is increasingly being used in residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal segments. UV disinfection technology is among the popular technologies that are increasingly being used for the purpose of disinfecting air, water, and surface. The major restraining factor for the UV disinfection equipment market is the availability of chlorination technique, which is low-cost substitute of UV technology for disinfection.

Order a copy of "UV Disinfection Market by Component (UV Lamp, Quartz Sleeve, Reactor Chamber, Controller Unit), Application (Water and Wastewater, Process Water, Air, and Surface), End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1257606

The report covers the UV disinfection equipment market on the basis of component, application, end user, and geography. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business, products and services, and key strategies such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations associated with the UV disinfection equipment market.

In the process of determining and verifying the UV disinfection market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key experts. The breakup of the profiles of primary participants is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 20%, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 35%

By Designation: C-Level Executives - 35%, Directors - 25%,and Others - 40%

By Region: North America - 20%, Europe - 45%, APAC - 30%, and RoW - 5%

Another research titled Wastewater Treatment Services Market Global Forecast to 2022 says, the wastewater treatment services market is estimated to be $75.22 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $97.18 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2022. The industrial segment is expected to be the fastest-growing end user segment during the forecast period. The operation & process control segment is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing type segment of the wastewater treatment services market. Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market for wastewater treatment services during the forecast period. Companies such as Veolia Water Technologies (France), SUEZ (France), Xylem (US), Evoqua Water Technologies (US), Thermax (India), Ecolab (India), W.O.G. Group (US) have been profiled in this 139 pages research report available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1243415 .

Explore more reports on Semiconductor and Electronics Market at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/semiconductor-and-electronics/

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.



Contact:

Hrishikesh Patwardhan

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411001.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http: //www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml

