With the cryptocurrency space getting heated up, here comes another development which is bound to bring more enthusiasts to the cryptocurrency fold. Digital currency DASH has crossed the $1000 mark, after starting the year at around $11.00. At present Dash price is trading around $1200, which means that DASH price has gone up almost 109 times in this short a period.This phenomenal rise is music to the ears of crypto enthusiasts who want to get into the game, which has been dominated by Bitcoin in the recent times. Dash may not be the top 5 cryptos as of now but it is one of the top 10 and is likely to go higher up soon. This could be possible as everyone discovers the tremendous.

