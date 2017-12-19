This Weed Stock Could Multiply Your Investment in 2018Marijuana stocks have made waves for creating overnight millionaires this year. But just as the market realized their potential, these stocks began to slip out of the reach of average investors.Yet, there are some valuable gems hiding out of plain sight waiting to be discovered, and we may have managed to score one. Here I present to you, CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CNSX: TRST, OTCMKTS: CNTTF) stock.This is one of the rare marijuana stocks having its income numbers flashing in green. Unlike most other marijuana companies turning losses to stockholders, this one is making profits.There's no shame.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...