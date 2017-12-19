AIM-listed Escher Group, which provides outsourced, point of service software for use in the postal, retail and financial industries, has secured a new $8m revolving credit facility from Bank of Ireland Corporate Banking. This facility replaces an existing term loan and revolving credit facility arrangement in place since 2012, which will be repaid in full, reflecting the group's recent net positive cash positions. Escher said the new facility has been negotiated on more attractive terms than ...

