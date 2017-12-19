British technology group Microsaic Systems announced on Tuesday that Eric Yeatman, the firm's interim chairman, would step down from the role he had held since 31 January to make way for new non-executive chairman Peter Grant, the former chief executive and chief finance officer of Skyepharma, on 1 January 2018. Grant, with his background in pharmaceuticals, electronics, engineering and financial services, was also tapped to run Microsaic's finance and audit committee, and would sit on the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...