sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,832 Euro		-0,022
-0,45 %
WKN: A14MSY ISIN: GB00BVFD7Q58 Ticker-Symbol: T3V1 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,758
4,895
18:06
4,743
4,881
18:06
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC4,832-0,45 %