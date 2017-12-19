Guernsey-based Standard Life Investment Property Income Trust (SLIPIT) completed the sale of two of its retail warehouse units on Tuesday for a total of £16.35m. The sale of the units to DSG in Preston came in at 5.4% ahead of the properties' most recent valuation in September, with the proceeds of the sale set to be reinvested into the office and industrial sector. Jason Baggaley, fund manager of SLIPIT, said, "The sale proceeds from this over rented asset will be reinvested into assets that ...

