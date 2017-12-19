African-focused exploration and development company Ironveld appointed Duncan George Harvey, previously of Accenture and Westpac, to its board as a non-executive director on Tuesday. Ironveld touted Duncan's track-record as an independent consultant, having aided management teams increase shareholder value with his 15 years of experience across strategy, operating model design and business development. The new director had also led numerous analytical teams to help identify and quantify profit ...

