Hikma Pharmaceuticals has reached a licensing agreement with South Korea-based Celltrion for Truxima ((rituximab), the first biosimilar monoclonal antibody in oncology to be granted European marketing authorisation. Hikma now has exclusive agreements with Celltrion for three biosimilar products - Truxima (rituximab), Remsima (infliximab) and Herzuma (trastuzumab) - in all its Middle East and North Africa markets. Truxima is used to treat patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic ...

