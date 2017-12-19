Euro area labour cost growth slowed over the three months to September, pointing to still restrained core consumer price growth according to economists. In quarterly annualised terms, the rate of increase dipped from a 1.8% year-on-year clip in the second quarter to 1.6% over the latest three-month stretch, according to Eurostat. Slower wage growth was the chief factor, printing at 1.6% year-on-year for the third quarter versus 2.1% in the second quarter. However, the non-wage cost component ...

