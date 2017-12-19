Global Industrial Enzyme Market Report 2017: Actual Period 2012-2016 & Forecast Period 2017-2022 Analysis, Forecasts & Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Industrial Enzyme Market By Product Type, Application, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 5.77% during 2017-2022, chiefly driven by rising Animal Feed Consumption across the world and rising demand for Biofuels as a replacement for conventional fuels.

Over the recent years, the global industrial enzymes market has been growing rapidly on account of rising awareness and penetration of industrial enzymes in various industries. Globally, the growth of Industrial Enzymes market is driven by rising food and beverage consumption particularly meat and wine worldwide along with rising disposable income.

Among the regions, APAC is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by changing life style, rapid economic development, increased nutritional awareness and improved government regulations.

Scope of the Report: Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Industrial Enzymes Market - Sizing, Growth and Forecast

Industrial Enzymes Market By Type - Carbohydrases, Proteases, Polymerases and Nucleases, Lipases, Others

Industrial Enzymes Market By Application - Biofuel, Cleaning Product, F & B, Animal Feed, Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Product Overview



5. Global Industrial Enzymes Market: Growth and Forecast



6. Global Industrial Enzymes Market: An Analysis



7. Global Industrial Enzymes Market - Analysis By Application



8. Global Industrial Enzymes Market: Regional Analysis



9. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



10. Market Dynamics



11. Market Trends



12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



13. SWOT Analysis



14. Company Profiles



AB Enzymes

Adisseo

Advanced Enzyme Tech

Amano Enzymes Inc.

BASF Corporation

Chr. Hansen A/S

DSM

DuPont Danisco

Novozymes

Roche

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gzfxr2/global_industrial?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716