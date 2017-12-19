Uniper SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Uniper SE E.ON-Platz 1 40479 Düsseldorf Deutschland

2. Grund der Mitteilung

Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte X Sonstiger Grund: Freiwillige Konzernmitteilung mit Schwellenberührung auf Ebene Tochterunternehmen

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Name: Registrierter Sitz und Staat:

Herr Paul E. Singer, Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944

4. Namen der Aktionäre mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

12.12.2017

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile

Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte des (Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) Emittenten 7.b.2.) neu 2,40 % 4,97 % 7,38 % 365960000 letzte 2,39 % 2,93 % 5,32 % / Mittei- lung

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen a. Stimmrechte (§§ 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN absolut in % direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet (§ 21 WpHG) (§ 22 WpHG) (§ 21 WpHG) (§ 22 WpHG) DE000UNSE018 0 8795082 0 % 2,40 % Summe 8795082 2,40 % b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech- Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in % % Summe % b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm- Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in % Swaps 22.11.2018 Bar 10845000 2,96 % Swaps 03.07.2018 Bar 5856824 1,60 % Swaps 17.05.2018 Bar 1500000 0,41 % Summe 18201824 4,97 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.). X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem oberstem beherrschenden Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %, %, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder höher höher höher (if at least (if at least (if at least held 3% or more) held 5% or more) held 5% or % % more) % Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, % % % Inc. Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott % % 5,01 % International, L.P. Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton % % % (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. Cornwall % % % (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset % % % Management LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott % % 5,01 % International, L.P. Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton % % % (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. Cornwall % % % (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott % % 5,01 % International, L.P. Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton % % % (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. Cornwall % % % (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Liverpool % % % Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Liverpool % % % Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, % % % Inc. Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, % % % Inc. Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Liverpool % % % Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, % % % Inc. Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, % % % Inc. Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Liverpool % % % Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Liverpool % % % Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Liverpool % % % Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset % % % Management LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset % % % Management LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Liverpool % % % Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset % % % Management LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset % % % Management LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Liverpool % % % Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott % % 5,02 % International Capital Advisors, Inc.

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 22 Abs. 3 WpHG (nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 22 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung: Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der % (entspricht Hauptversammlung: Stimmrechten)

10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:

Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Uniper SE E.ON-Platz 1 40479 Düsseldorf Deutschland Internet: www.uniper.energy

