$179.9 Billion Enzyme Inhibitors Markets, 2022

The "Global Markets for Enzyme Inhibitors" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Market for Enzyme Inhibitors Should Reach $179.9 Billion by 2022 from $168 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 1.4%
Report Includes
- An overview of the global markets for enzyme inhibitors.
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.
- Detailed analysis of the enzyme inhibitors industry structure.
- A look at applications for enzyme inhibitors, with emphasis on the usage of the inhibitors in therapeutic categories and various disease sectors.
- Coverage of significant patents and their allotments in each category.
- Profiles of major players in the industry.
Enzyme inhibitors drugs are drugs that help to treat chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, gastrointestinal disease, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, cancer, hepatitis, men's-health-related conditions (erectile dysfunction, benign prostatic hyperplasia, alopecia), diabetes and various others (rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, Parkinson's disease, influenza, etc.). This report focuses on the global market of enzyme inhibitor drug products and provides an updated review including its applications in various arenas of disease sectors. The scope of the study is global. BCC Research analyzes each market and its application, new products and advancements, market projections and market shares. This study surveys each market in all the geographic regions including North America, Europe and emerging markets. The emerging market category covers all countries such as India, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America and so forth.
Also included in the report are relevant patent analysis and comprehensive profiles of companies that lead the enzyme inhibitor drugs industry. Some of the major players of the market include, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Merck & Co., Gilead Sciences, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, ViiV Healthcare, Eli Lilly and Co., Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, Amgen Inc., AbbVie , Eisai Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc. and others.
BCC Research analyzes the current market situation by discussing the market drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities. The market projections and market shares are examined for each region and type. The latest news pieces including new products, mergers and acquisitions in each market are also dealt with in sufficient detail. Also included in the report are relevant patent analysis and comprehensive profiles of companies that are dominant in the enzyme inhibitors industry.
The period of the current report saw an enormous number of new approvals and new indication approvals. New enzyme inhibitor categories gained entries in the market. In comparison with the last report, therefore, a number of new enzyme inhibitor types have been included in this report. They are integrase inhibitors, PCSK9 inhibitors, PARP inhibitors, PDE4 inhibitors, DPP-4 inhibitors and SGLT-2 inhibitors. Certain other categories that had mentionable markets were also included such as AChEIs, 5-ARI inhibitors, XOIs and MAOIs. The market had started to decline due to patent expiries since 2010-2011, and the trend was seen to accelerate during the period of the current report.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
2: Summary and Highlights
3: Market and Technology Background
- Definitions
- Enzymes
- Enzyme Inhibitors
- Market Segments
4: Market Breakdown by Technology Type and Region
- Market by Type
- Market by Region
5: Market Breakdown by Application
- Global Market Share of Enzyme Inhibitors by Application
6: Industry Structure
- Proton Pump Inhibitors
- Protease Inhibitors
- Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors
- Kinase Inhibitors
- Statins
- Aromatase Inhibitors
- Phosphodiesterase Type 5 Inhibitors
- Neuraminidase Inhibitors
- Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme Inhibitors
- Poly(ADP-Ribose) Polymerase Inhibitors
- Xanthine Oxidase Inhibitors
- Phosphodiesterase Type 4 Inhibitors
- Cyclooxygenase Inhibitors
- 5-Alpha Reductase Inhibitors
- Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 Inhibitors
- Sodium-Glucose Co-Transporter-2 Inhibitors
- Integrase Inhibitors
- Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors
- Proprotein Convertase Subtilisin/Kexin Type 9 Inhibitors
- Acetylcholinesterase Inhibitors
7: Patent Review/ New Developments
- Patents
- New Product Developments
8: Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Drivers of Enzyme Inhibitors Market
- Restraints of Enzyme Inhibitors Market
- Opportunities for Enzyme Inhibitors Market
- Challenges for Enzyme Inhibitors Market
9: Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abbvie Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- Astrazeneca Plc
- Bayer Ag
- Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Cipla Usa Inc.
- Clovis Oncology
- Daiichi-Sankyo Co. Ltd
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
- Eisai Inc.
- Eli Lilly And Co.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- Glaxosmithkline Plc
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited
- Incyte Corp.
- Janssen Global Services Llc
- Kowa Pharmaceuticals America Inc.
- Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Merck Kgaa
- Novartis Holding Ag
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi Genzyme Corp.
- Servier
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.
- Viiv Healthcare
- Vivus Inc.
- Zydus Cadila
