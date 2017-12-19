$179.9 Billion Enzyme Inhibitors Markets, 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Markets for Enzyme Inhibitors" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Market for Enzyme Inhibitors Should Reach $179.9 Billion by 2022 from $168 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 1.4%

Report Includes

An overview of the global markets for enzyme inhibitors.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

Detailed analysis of the enzyme inhibitors industry structure.

A look at applications for enzyme inhibitors, with emphasis on the usage of the inhibitors in therapeutic categories and various disease sectors.

Coverage of significant patents and their allotments in each category.

Profiles of major players in the industry.

Enzyme inhibitors drugs are drugs that help to treat chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, gastrointestinal disease, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, cancer, hepatitis, men's-health-related conditions (erectile dysfunction, benign prostatic hyperplasia, alopecia), diabetes and various others (rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, Parkinson's disease, influenza, etc.). This report focuses on the global market of enzyme inhibitor drug products and provides an updated review including its applications in various arenas of disease sectors. The scope of the study is global. BCC Research analyzes each market and its application, new products and advancements, market projections and market shares. This study surveys each market in all the geographic regions including North America, Europe and emerging markets. The emerging market category covers all countries such as India, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America and so forth.

Also included in the report are relevant patent analysis and comprehensive profiles of companies that lead the enzyme inhibitor drugs industry. Some of the major players of the market include, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Merck & Co., Gilead Sciences, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, ViiV Healthcare, Eli Lilly and Co., Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, Amgen Inc., AbbVie , Eisai Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc. and others.

BCC Research analyzes the current market situation by discussing the market drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities. The market projections and market shares are examined for each region and type. The latest news pieces including new products, mergers and acquisitions in each market are also dealt with in sufficient detail. Also included in the report are relevant patent analysis and comprehensive profiles of companies that are dominant in the enzyme inhibitors industry.

The period of the current report saw an enormous number of new approvals and new indication approvals. New enzyme inhibitor categories gained entries in the market. In comparison with the last report, therefore, a number of new enzyme inhibitor types have been included in this report. They are integrase inhibitors, PCSK9 inhibitors, PARP inhibitors, PDE4 inhibitors, DPP-4 inhibitors and SGLT-2 inhibitors. Certain other categories that had mentionable markets were also included such as AChEIs, 5-ARI inhibitors, XOIs and MAOIs. The market had started to decline due to patent expiries since 2010-2011, and the trend was seen to accelerate during the period of the current report.



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Market and Technology Background

Definitions

Enzymes

Enzyme Inhibitors

Market Segments

4: Market Breakdown by Technology Type and Region

Market by Type

Market by Region

5: Market Breakdown by Application

Global Market Share of Enzyme Inhibitors by Application

6: Industry Structure

Proton Pump Inhibitors

Protease Inhibitors

Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

Kinase Inhibitors

Statins

Aromatase Inhibitors

Phosphodiesterase Type 5 Inhibitors

Neuraminidase Inhibitors

Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme Inhibitors

Poly(ADP-Ribose) Polymerase Inhibitors

Xanthine Oxidase Inhibitors

Phosphodiesterase Type 4 Inhibitors

Cyclooxygenase Inhibitors

5-Alpha Reductase Inhibitors

Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 Inhibitors

Sodium-Glucose Co-Transporter-2 Inhibitors

Integrase Inhibitors

Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors

Proprotein Convertase Subtilisin/Kexin Type 9 Inhibitors

Acetylcholinesterase Inhibitors

7: Patent Review/ New Developments

Patents

New Product Developments

8: Analysis of Market Opportunities

Drivers of Enzyme Inhibitors Market

Restraints of Enzyme Inhibitors Market

Opportunities for Enzyme Inhibitors Market

Challenges for Enzyme Inhibitors Market

9: Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Abbvie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Astrazeneca Plc

Bayer Ag

Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Cipla Usa Inc.

Clovis Oncology

Daiichi-Sankyo Co. Ltd

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Eisai Inc.

Eli Lilly And Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Incyte Corp.

Janssen Global Services Llc

Kowa Pharmaceuticals America Inc.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Novartis Holding Ag

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi Genzyme Corp.

Servier

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

Viiv Healthcare

Vivus Inc.

Zydus Cadila



