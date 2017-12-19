Breathable Films Market Worth 2.55 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, December 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Breathable Films Marketby Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane Polyether Block Amide, Co-Polyamide, Polyether Ester), End-Use Industry (Hygiene, Medical, Food Packaging, Construction, Fabric), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to be USD 1.81 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2.55 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2017 and 2022. The Breathable Films Market is driven by the growing awareness regarding health and hygiene and increasing use of breathable films in premium hygiene products in both developed and developing countries.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 101 market data Tables and48 Figures spread through 155 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Breathable Films Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/breathable-film-market-208493214.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Polyethylene-based breathable film type estimated to be the largest type of breathable films

Polyethylene-based breathable films type segment accounted for 55.6% share of the total Breathable Films Market in 2016, in terms of value. Polyethylene-based breathable films will remain the dominant type during the forecast period due to their lower cost as compared to other types of polyolefin films. The major application of polyethylene breathable films is in hygiene applications in products such as baby diapers, adult incontinence, and sanitary napkins.

Get PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=208493214

Medical application: the fastest-growing application for breathable films

The Breathable Films Market size in the medical application is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Consumption of breathable films in this application is growing due to the increased use of breathable films in the manufacturing of surgical drapes, surgical gowns, patient gowns, back-table covers, operation bed covers, mayo stand covers, and gloves. This is fueled by the rising demand for healthcare facilities and increasing per capita spending in healthcare in the developing countries. Increasing old age population and increased use of disposable drapes and gowns in the developed countries is also contributing to the market growth.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for breathable films. China is estimated to be the leading market for breathable films in Asia Pacific. India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and South Korea are the other major countries contributing to the growth of the Breathable Films Market in the region. The increasing demand for breathable films from applications such as medical, hygiene, food packaging, and construction is expected to drive the Breathable Films Market in these countries.

The key companies profiled in the Breathable Films Market research report are RKW Group (Germany), Arkema (France), Clopay Plastic Products (US), Mitsui Hygiene Materials (Thailand), and Fatra (Czech Republic). Other prominent players in the Breathable Films Market are Toray Industries (Japan), Covestro (Germany), Nitto Denko (Japan), Trioplast Industries (Sweden), SWM INTL (US), Rahil Foam (India), Skymark Packaging (UK), Daika Kogyo (Japan), American Polyfilm (US), and Innovia Films (UK).

Inquiry before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=208493214

Browse Related Reports

Industrial Films Market by Film Type (LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, PET/BOPET, PP/BOPP, CPP, PVC, Polyamide/BOPA), End-use Industry (Transportation, Construction, Industrial Packaging, Agriculture, Medical), Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-film-market-227835863.html

Agricultural Films Market by Type (LLDPE, LDPE, Reclaim, EVA, and HDPE), Application (Greenhouse Film (Classic Greenhouse, Macro Tunnel), Silage Film (Silage Stretch Wrap), and Mulch Film (Transparent or Clear Mulch)) - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/agricultural-mulch-films-market-741.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets