Cell Press CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Cell Emilie Marcus to Pursue New Career at UCLA

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, December 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Elsevier, the information analytics business specializing in science and health, today announced that Emilie Marcus, the CEO of Cell Press and Editor-in-Chief of the journal Cell, has after a long and distinguished career decided to move on to a new role at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. Cell Press is one of Elsevier's flagship brands and has grown tremendously in volume, quality and influence under Dr. Marcus' 20 years of leadership.

"As much as we regret to see Emilie leave, we celebrate the great legacy she leaves behind," said Dr. Philippe Terheggen, Managing Director of Elsevier's Journals division. Emilie has driven technological innovations that help accelerate scientific advancement, including Article of the Future, Figure 360, STAR Methods and Sneak Peak. During her time at Cell Press, Emilie has contributed to the growth from four journals, when she joined, to 38 journals today, and was actively involved in developing the Trends brand as well as several society partnerships. Under her leadership Cell Press has evolved into an all-science publisher by successfully launching Cell Press' first physical sciences journal Chem, its first interdisciplinary journal iScience and energy journal Joule. She also launched one of Elsevier's first highly successful gold open access journals, Cell Reports. Meanwhile, Emilie maintained Cell's position as the most sought-after journal in the biomedical sciences.

Moving on to a role as Executive Strategy Officer at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Emilie will be working with the Dean, the new medical school leadership team and the hospital leadership team to deliver on an ambitious vision: to align biomedical research, graduate and medical education, and clinical practice across the UCLA Health system in support scientific discovery and optimized patient care and outcomes.

Emilie will remain with Cell Press until the middle of February, 2018. Elsevier has initiated the steps to ensure business and journal continuity, while searching for new leadership.

About Cell Press

Cell Press (@CellPressNews), an imprint of Elsevier, is a leading publisher of scientific research and reviews including 14 hallmark primary research journals, 4 primary research journals published on behalf of learned societies and 15 Trends review journals, including gold open access publications such asCell ReportsandStem Cell Reports(on behalf of the ISSCR). We drive science forward and promote cross-pollination of ideas with our passion for excellence and commitment to innovation. Our aim is to engage the scientific community by communicating important, exciting discoveries made today that will impact the future of research. www.cell.com

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, Scival, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, more than 35,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries.www.elsevier.com

Media contact

Harald Boersma, Director Corporate Communications

Elsevier

+31-204-852-736

h.boersma@elsevier.com

