SUNNYVALE, Calif., 2017-12-19 12:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN), the leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement solutions, today announced its integration with Salesforce.com.



"Businesses are increasingly layering customer engagement systems on top of systems of record such as CRM for differentiation and innovation," said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. "eGain Solve for Salesforce.com complements Salesforce CRM with award-winning knowledge management, AI, and digital capabilities for customer service."



Key capabilities



eGain Solve for Salesforce.com gives contact center agents on Salesforce CRM easy access eGain Knowledge+AI, eGain's award-winning solution for knowledge management and AI reasoning. While handling a customer support case in Salesforce, agents simply click a "Solve" button to get contextual knowledge and AI reasoning pertinent to the customer problem at hand in the form of a conversational search for answers. In the case of more complex queries, they are guided through an interactive process to resolve problems or give advice. Once the agent is done with the phone call, eGain Solve records the entire interaction in Salesforce CRM.



In addition, customer interactions conducted in eGain Chat are recorded in Salesforce CRM as well, and case history from Salesforce CRM is embedded in the eGain Advisor Desktop, eGain's digital-first omnichannel agent workspace.



While these capabilities are available out of the box, other Salesforce objects can be embedded in the Advisor Desktop by using eGain's comprehensive API library, which allows clients and partners to innovate with eGain's solutions.



More information



Additional information about eGain Solve for Salesforce.com is available on Salesforce.com's AppExchange.



