Dienstag, 19.12.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
19.12.2017 | 12:42
PR Newswire

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, December 18

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 18 December 2017 were:

684.57c per share (US cents) - Capital only
687.88c per share (US cents) - Including current year income
510.96p per share (pence sterling) Capital only
513.44p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.        The Company has 39,369,620 ordinary shares in issue (excluding
2,071,662 ordinary shares which are held in treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

5.       On 30 March 2017, the Company's Net Asset Value (NAV) was adjusted to
include a provision for Capital Gains Tax potentially payable in Argentina.
Following new developments in draft Argentine Tax Reform legislation and a
legal opinion received by BlackRock the Board of BRLA have decided to reverse
this accrual, having taken into account BlackRock's recommendations, the draft
legislation and external legal opinion received by BlackRock.  The impact on
the NAV of this adjustment is an uplift of 32 basis points. This position may
need to be reconsidered in the light of the final Argentine legislation.

© 2017 PR Newswire