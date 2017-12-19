NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc at close of business on 18 December 2017 were: 684.57c per share (US cents) - Capital only 687.88c per share (US cents) - Including current year income 510.96p per share (pence sterling) Capital only 513.44p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. The Company has 39,369,620 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 2,071,662 ordinary shares which are held in treasury). 4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3). 5. On 30 March 2017, the Company's Net Asset Value (NAV) was adjusted to include a provision for Capital Gains Tax potentially payable in Argentina. Following new developments in draft Argentine Tax Reform legislation and a legal opinion received by BlackRock the Board of BRLA have decided to reverse this accrual, having taken into account BlackRock's recommendations, the draft legislation and external legal opinion received by BlackRock. The impact on the NAV of this adjustment is an uplift of 32 basis points. This position may need to be reconsidered in the light of the final Argentine legislation.