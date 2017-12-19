Global Energy Storage Market for Drones 2017-2021: Increasing Strategic Partnerships / Drones for Delivery Services / Development of Next-Generation Batteries

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Energy Storage Market for Drones 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global energy storage market for drones to grow at a CAGR of 11.56% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Energy Storage Market for Drones 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing strategic partnerships. A drone is a complex assortment of hardware, software, and mechanics meant to work together. Several drone companies specialize in one aspect alone, which require interdisciplinary expertise. The huge potential drones hold in commercial applications has led to the formation of strategic partnerships and investment by vendors and technology providers alike to develop more capable devices.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing commercial use. Applications of drones have expanded beyond the initial use in the military sector to commercial use in segments such as agriculture, construction, power and water utility, real estate, journalism, cinematography, transportation, and the energy sector, which includes the mining, oil and gas, and clean energy sectors. Drones are being used in these segments for monitoring, mapping, surveying, and maintenance activities to increase productivity with greater efficiency than conventional methods.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is uncertain market conditions limiting market growth potential. With the rapid rise in demand for consumer drones in the historical period, the number of unregistered, unmonitored, and untraceable drones has increased. The tracking of unregistered drones is difficult, which is a major concern for governments and the general masses. For instance, in 2015, an unregistered consumer drone crashed into the White House grounds. In 2016, British Airways' international passenger carrier was reported to have apparently hit a flying drone while landing at the Heathrow International Airport, London, UK. Since then, stringent rules have been drawn, which makes it illegal to fly drones near the UK airport, and those found violating the rules can face up to five years in prison.

Key vendors

Amperex Technology

Ballard Power Systems

DJI

Highpower International

Kokam

Other prominent vendors

Grepow

H3 Dynamics

Intelligent Energy

Lumenier

MicroMultiCopter Aero Technology

Shenzhen Herewin Technology

Vcanz

Vertical Partners West (Venom Group International)

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Types of drones

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2016

Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Batteries - Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Fuel cells - Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2016-2021

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2016-2021

APAC - Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing strategic partnerships

Drones for delivery services

Development of next-generation batteries

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Vendor Landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Amperex Technology

Ballard Power Systems

DJI

Highpower International

Kokam

PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wvm3vh/global_energy?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716