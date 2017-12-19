Global Energy Storage Market for Drones 2017-2021: Increasing Strategic Partnerships / Drones for Delivery Services / Development of Next-Generation Batteries

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Energy Storage Market for Drones 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global energy storage market for drones to grow at a CAGR of 11.56% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Energy Storage Market for Drones 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing strategic partnerships. A drone is a complex assortment of hardware, software, and mechanics meant to work together. Several drone companies specialize in one aspect alone, which require interdisciplinary expertise. The huge potential drones hold in commercial applications has led to the formation of strategic partnerships and investment by vendors and technology providers alike to develop more capable devices.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing commercial use. Applications of drones have expanded beyond the initial use in the military sector to commercial use in segments such as agriculture, construction, power and water utility, real estate, journalism, cinematography, transportation, and the energy sector, which includes the mining, oil and gas, and clean energy sectors. Drones are being used in these segments for monitoring, mapping, surveying, and maintenance activities to increase productivity with greater efficiency than conventional methods.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is uncertain market conditions limiting market growth potential. With the rapid rise in demand for consumer drones in the historical period, the number of unregistered, unmonitored, and untraceable drones has increased. The tracking of unregistered drones is difficult, which is a major concern for governments and the general masses. For instance, in 2015, an unregistered consumer drone crashed into the White House grounds. In 2016, British Airways' international passenger carrier was reported to have apparently hit a flying drone while landing at the Heathrow International Airport, London, UK. Since then, stringent rules have been drawn, which makes it illegal to fly drones near the UK airport, and those found violating the rules can face up to five years in prison.
Key vendors
- Amperex Technology
- Ballard Power Systems
- DJI
- Highpower International
- Kokam
Other prominent vendors
- Grepow
- H3 Dynamics
- Intelligent Energy
- Lumenier
- MicroMultiCopter Aero Technology
- Shenzhen Herewin Technology
- Vcanz
- Vertical Partners West (Venom Group International)
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Types of drones
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2016
- Market size and forecast 2016-2021
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Batteries - Market size and forecast 2016-2021
- Fuel cells - Market size and forecast 2016-2021
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2016-2021
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2016-2021
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2016-2021
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing strategic partnerships
- Drones for delivery services
- Development of next-generation batteries
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Vendor Landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Amperex Technology
- Ballard Power Systems
- DJI
- Highpower International
- Kokam
PART 15: APPENDIX
