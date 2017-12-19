The "Fluid Handling Systems Market in EMEA 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The analysts forecast the fluid handling systems market in EMEA to grow at a CAGR of 4.63% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Fluid Handling Systems Market in EMEA 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing deployment of IIoT. The incorporation of IIoT in process industries has led to strong market development features. Currently, IIoT is making a major monetary impact on oil and gas refineries and pipelines worldwide. It provides solutions to deal with safety and performance issues in fluid handling systems.

According to the report, one driver in the market is installation of new pipelines and building terminals. The increasing investments in the installation of new pipelines and building terminals to store oil and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) are driving the fluid handling systems market in EMEA. These investments include regional and transcontinental pipelines. Since the last decade, the demand for oil and gas has increased, which has made the tank terminal industry support the adoption of fluid handling systems. In the scenario of high oil prices, owing to the increased trade of oil and gas, oil terminal owners make profits; this increases the demand to store oil and gas products. However, in the scenario of low oil prices, the industry is stimulated by the trading and marketing activities.

Key vendors

Boyser

Colfax

Crane

Flowserve

Graco

Other prominent vendors

Atlantic Pumps

AxFlow

Tecnium

Trelleborg

Wrtsil

Others



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 09: Market Segmentation By End-User

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

