Global Feed Additives Market 2017-2021 - Rising Demand for Water-Soluble Organic Feed Additives

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Feed Additives Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The analysts forecast the global feed additives market to grow at a CAGR of 4.25% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Feed Additives Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The global feed additives market is likely to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period due to the steady demand by end-user industries such as livestock, poultry, aquaculture, and animal farming industries.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing importance of feeds. The quality of meat, muscle volume, and proportion of nutrients depend on the animal feed. The weight and energy level can be regulated by altering the quantity of feed and protein. The inclusion of linseed in swine feeds results in the formation of omega-3 fatty acids in pork, which help cure arthritis and asthma. Various types of feeds are introduced to improve specific meat qualities. This has led to a global increase in feed volumes, which has further caused a positive impact on the global feed additives market.

One trend in the market is rising demand for water-soluble organic feed additives. The demand for water-soluble organic feed additives is growing on a year-over-year basis. Water-soluble organic feed additives contain multivitamins and organic trace minerals, which improve animal growth. They (water-soluble organic feed additives) are easy to administer, easily digested, and are more productive than dry feed additive products.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is surge in livestock diseases. Epidemic diseases in animals are likely to affect the growth of the global feed additives market, which will reduce the production of milk, meat, dairy, and other related products. Death of animals reduces the demand for feed. The outburst of diseases disrupts livestock market trading and hinders continued investments in livestock production. Rinderpest, foot-and-mouth disease, sheep and goat pox, contagious bovine pleuropneumonia, swine vesicular disease, rift valley fever (RVF), and fowl plague are some of the common diseases in animals.

Key vendors

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF

Cargill

Chr. Hansen Holding

Novozymes

Other prominent vendors

Alltech

Adisseo

BioResource International

Evonik Industries

IGUSOL

Nutriad

Palital

Tanke

Vitafor

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Type



Part 07: Regional Landscape



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7j3rhh/global_feed?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716