Global Feed Additives Market 2017-2021 - Rising Demand for Water-Soluble Organic Feed Additives

The "Global Feed Additives Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The analysts forecast the global feed additives market to grow at a CAGR of 4.25% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Feed Additives Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The global feed additives market is likely to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period due to the steady demand by end-user industries such as livestock, poultry, aquaculture, and animal farming industries.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing importance of feeds. The quality of meat, muscle volume, and proportion of nutrients depend on the animal feed. The weight and energy level can be regulated by altering the quantity of feed and protein. The inclusion of linseed in swine feeds results in the formation of omega-3 fatty acids in pork, which help cure arthritis and asthma. Various types of feeds are introduced to improve specific meat qualities. This has led to a global increase in feed volumes, which has further caused a positive impact on the global feed additives market.
One trend in the market is rising demand for water-soluble organic feed additives. The demand for water-soluble organic feed additives is growing on a year-over-year basis. Water-soluble organic feed additives contain multivitamins and organic trace minerals, which improve animal growth. They (water-soluble organic feed additives) are easy to administer, easily digested, and are more productive than dry feed additive products.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is surge in livestock diseases. Epidemic diseases in animals are likely to affect the growth of the global feed additives market, which will reduce the production of milk, meat, dairy, and other related products. Death of animals reduces the demand for feed. The outburst of diseases disrupts livestock market trading and hinders continued investments in livestock production. Rinderpest, foot-and-mouth disease, sheep and goat pox, contagious bovine pleuropneumonia, swine vesicular disease, rift valley fever (RVF), and fowl plague are some of the common diseases in animals.
Key vendors
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- BASF
- Cargill
- Chr. Hansen Holding
- Novozymes
Other prominent vendors
- Alltech
- Adisseo
- BioResource International
- Evonik Industries
- IGUSOL
- Nutriad
- Palital
- Tanke
- Vitafor
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Type
Part 07: Regional Landscape
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
Part 10: Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
Part 12: Vendor Analysis
Part 13: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7j3rhh/global_feed?w=5
