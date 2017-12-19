SSL Certification Market (Secure Sockets Layer) 24.33% Growth Report CAGR by 2021 | ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, December 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the SSL certification market (secure sockets layer) report, one driver in the market is increasing awareness of end-users. The SSL certification market is growing as the awareness about encryption is increasing among end-users. Google is supporting the growth of the market under discussion by flagging websites that are not secure, i.e., unencrypted sites. Unencrypted sites will be marked in red in the URL over the padlock to warn users that the site is not secure. Encrypted sites on are indicated with HTTPS in their URL, which basically secures layer over the usual HTTP web protocol. This will help end-users to distinguish between the protected site and unprotected sites before submitting any valuable information such as credit card information over the website.

The analysts forecast global secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market to grow at a CAGR of 24.33% during the period 2017-2021. One trend in the SSL certification market (secure sockets layer) is growing number of online transactions. An increase in online transactions has led offline retailers to move toward the e-commerce platform. To perform any transaction on an e-commerce platform, users must share their personal and financial information such name, contact number, credit card details. To secure customers' confidential data, it has become mandatory for e-commerce platform providers to use SSL certificates

Secure socket layer (SSL) certification is used for setting up a secure connection between a web server and a web browser. This process of setting up a secure connection is known as SSL handshake. SSL handshake is a public key, and the private key is used to encrypt and decrypt the data. This helps in secure transmission of data between a web server and a web browser. An SSL certificate is provided by a certificate authority (CA). Its work is to authenticate and validate the organization providing a web server. After verification, this certificate is installed on the web server of the organization.

Key players in the global secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market: ACTALIS, Certum, Comodo, DigiCert, Entrust Datacard, GlobalSign, GoDaddy, IdenTrust, Let's Encrypt, Network Solutions, Secom Trust, StartCom, Symantec, T-Systems, Trustwave, and TWCA. Further, the SSL certification market (secure sockets layer) report states that one challenge in the market is use of self-signed certificates. Self-signed certificates are the type of SSL certificates that are usually signed by the same entity whose identity it certifies. Many browsers do not support this certificate; hence, they show an error message when any user visits self-signed certificate verified websites. In that error message, the browser gives an option to the user for going back to the search page or continuing with the same website. These certificates are unregulated, so even if the website is compromised, it will appear to the end-user as secured. Self-signed certificate must be used while testing servers.

