The semi-annual review of OMX Baltic Benchmark index constituents has been completed. The new composition will become effective with the market open on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.



As a result of the current review, Latvijas kugnieciba (LSC1R) and Pro Kapital Grupp, AS (PKG1T) will be removed from the index and no new additions to the index.



OMX Baltic Benchmark constituents after the review effective as of January 2, 2018:



AB Grigeo Pieno Zvaigzdes Apranga PRFoods AS AS LHV Group Rokiskio Suris Baltika SAF Tehnika Grindeks Siauliu Bankas HansaMatrix Silvano Fashion Group, AS Harju Elekter Tallink Grupp Klaipedos Nafta Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp Linas Agro Group Tallinna Vesi Merko Ehitus Telia Lietuva Nordecon AS Valmieras stikla skiedra Olainfarm Vilkyskiu Pienine Olympic Entertainment Group Zemaitijos Pienas



For more information regarding this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team at the Toll Free Number - Calling in the US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or at index@nasdaq.com or Justinas Juknys +370 5 253 1417, Justinas.Juknys@nasdaq.com.



