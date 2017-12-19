Evolution of IT Complete platform through acquisition of Unigma cloud management and strong product innovation lead to explosive Kaseya growth



LONDON, 2017-12-19 13:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaseya, the leading provider of complete IT management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and mid-market enterprises (MME), today announced record corporate growth for 2017. The springboard for its success is the continued adoption and market demand for Kaseya's IT Complete platform.



As the industry's first and only unified growth platform designed specifically for the MSP community, IT Complete enabled the average Kaseya MSP to grow its business by over 37 percent in 2017. Driven by Kaseya's "Times 20" strategy of delivering solutions that allow MSPs to receive a 20 times return on their IT investments, IT Complete became an even more powerful revenue-generating platform for MSPs through strategic M&A activity, corporate growth and product innovation.



Kaseya's customer-centric focus continues to provide strong financial results for the company as the company's growth exceeded 40 percent in 2017 and continues to accelerate into 2018. With over 1,000 new PSA customers, surging customer satisfaction scores and the continuous delivery of proven, next-generation IT management solutions, 2017 has been a record year for Kaseya.



2017 Corporate and Product Milestones include:



Acquisition of Unigma In May, Kaseya announced the launch and general availability of the Unigma Cloud Management Suite, based on an earlier acquisition. Aimed at filling the void in public cloud management solutions for MSPs, the Unigma Cloud Management Suite delivers unified cloud management capabilities that empower MSPs to automate billing tasks, and optimise costs through detailed cloud utilisation analysis. In October, Kaseya added new enhancements to Unigma including seamless Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services (AWS) billing integrations with professional services automation (PSA) solutions from Kaseya, ConnectWise and Autotask. Additionally, Unigma was fully integrated with AuthAnvil by Kaseya for secure single sign-on via Kaseya's powerful identity and access management solution.



Product Enhancements Powered Services In 2017, Kaseya announced its game-changing Powered Services offering, specifically developed to enable MSPs to easily go-to-market and deliver innovative solutions for customers that immediately generate monthly recurring revenues. Security and network monitoring are especially critical areas of need for SMBs and midmarket businesses, and through Powered Services, MSPs can now deliver these emerging solutions with the expertise and agility to both address customer needs and accelerate the growth of their businesses.



Built on a foundation of innovative security solutions - such as single sign-on (SSO) and two-factor authentication (2FA) - AuthAnvil offers a powerful suite of functionality developed to protect MSPs, while also allowing MSPs to easily create a Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) offering to grow their businesses. With SSO, 2FA and Password Management all included, the solution delivers modern, simple identity and access security at a highly affordable price. This is a timely service as recent research showed 80 percent of security breaches involve privileged credential misuse, a vulnerability AuthAnvil protects users from.



With a network monitoring service powered by Traverse by Kaseya, managed service providers and other IT delivery houses can offer their customers a valuable monitoring solution that helps them identify and resolve infrastructure issues faster than other leading monitoring tools. With deep network discovery and a business-centric view of network applications, a Network Monitoring-as-a-Service (NMaaS) powered service delivers on maximising network and application availability and performance.



Kaseya MSP Insights The recent launch of Kaseya MSP Insights delivers a new business intelligence and benchmarking tool specifically designed to ensure the success of Kaseya MSP partners. Built upon proprietary technical and business data, the online portal allows MSPs to quickly and easily benchmark their own business metrics against other MSPs in their region, analyse new and emerging MSP service offerings, evaluate bundling and pricing strategies, and review detailed technical trends. With Kaseya MSP Insights, IT service providers can quickly benchmark their own list of technology solutions and services against what other local providers offer - delivering a huge competitive advantage.



Traverse 9.5 by Kaseya The latest version of Traverse is a breakthrough, unified monitoring solution that provides users with holistic, real-time insights into the performance of hybrid IT infrastructures and distributed data centres. The solution empowers organisations with a service-centric, proactive approach to network performance management to ensure network uptime, drive business success, and easily monitor and manage networks and data centres. With integrated actionable alerts, Traverse enables IT to more quickly pinpoint root-cause analyses for faster issues remediation.



VSA 9.4 by Kaseya With next release of VSA 9.5 coming in January 2018, the latest release of VSA by Kaseya included next-generation innovations developed specifically for advanced MSPs and enterprise IT departments. New features promote policy-based automation with proactive remediation to increase overall team productivity. The Kaseya automation framework allows companies to securely take charge of their infrastructure by transparently and remotely managing servers, desktops, mobile devices, home-based desktops and network devices - all from a single central management console. Built on a foundation that promotes the best user technician experience in the industry, VSA by Kaseya is the ideal RMM solution for growing IT departments.



GDPR Resource Center and Compliance Pack The Kaseya GDPR Resource Center helps organisations understand, plan and build their GDPR-related compliance strategies. It includes a community portal, where professionals can exchange ideas and best practices, and the new GDPR Compliance Pack, which features new compliance reports and technology to help customers worldwide comply with the regulation. It is available as a free plugin to Kaseya's flagship remote monitoring and management solution, VSA.



Industry Recognition Throughout 2017, Kaseya received industry recognition through myriad of corporate and product awards. A sampling includes:



-- Platinum Winner, Integrated RMM/PSA Solution and Remote Monitoring and Management Solution, Redmond Channel Partner 2017 Reader's Choice Awards -- Gold Winner, Professional Services Automation Solution and Cloud Migration Solution, Redmond Channel Partner 2017 Reader's Choice Awards -- ITSM Category Leader, GetApp IT Service Management -- Winner, Digital Workplace category, Ovum on the Radar Awards -- Finalist, UK IT Industry Awards



Community Expansion In November, Kaseya announced its newly enhanced "Kaseya Accelerate in the City" live events programme. Focused on improving and enriching customer experiences, Kaseya's Accelerate in the City roadshow events serve as opportunities for the company to continuously stay connected with its customers, share new product innovations first-hand, and collaborate with the global Kaseya community on future products, services and initiatives.



"Year after year, Kaseya pushes the envelope to continue to be the clear-cut IT systems management platform of choice by the most successful MSPs and mid-market enterprises worldwide. We succeed when our customers succeed, and it's through this mindset that we deliver leading-edge products and services that have a direct impact on our customers' businesses," said Fred Voccola, CEO, Kaseya. "IT Complete continues to deliver on its promise to enable our users to grow massively. We're proud of the success of IT Complete, which is defined by a single measure - that the average Kaseya MSP leveraging the IT Complete platform experienced a 37 percent growth in annual revenue in their business."



Added Voccola, "We continue to invest and ensure that a Kaseya MSP is the most successful managed service provider. Our core goal is to make our customers successful and align our business' financial success around our customers' financial success. Unlike our competitors, we don't focus on driving growth from products and services that our MSPs don't get paid for. For this reason, we are humbled by the fact that our customers continue to put their trust in us and allow us to work with them. Our financial success is attributed to two amazing constituents - first and foremost, our customers, and a very close second are our employees around the world, who are continuously dedicated to the success of our customers."



About Kaseya Kaseya is the leading provider of complete IT management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and midsized enterprises. Through its open platform and customer-centric approach, Kaseya delivers best in breed technologies that allow organisations to efficiently manage and secure IT. Offered both on-premise and in the cloud, Kaseya solutions empower businesses to command all of IT centrally, easily manage remote and distributed environments, and automate across IT management functions. Kaseya solutions manage over 10 million endpoints worldwide. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, visit www.kaseya.com.



