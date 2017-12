Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-12-19 13:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The semi-annual review of OMX Baltic 10 index constituents has been completed. The new composition will become effective with the market open on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.



As a result of the current review, Telia Lietuva (TEL1L) and Grindeks (GRD1R) will be added to the index while Silvano Fashion Group (SFG1T) and Merko Ehitus (MRK1T) will be removed from the index.



OMX Baltic 10 constituents after the review effective as of January 2, 2018:



Harju Elekter Grindeks Klaipedos nafta Šiauliu bankas LHV Group Tallink Grupp Telia Lietuva Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp Olympic Entertainment Group Tallinna Vesi



Please note that the 15 percent capping will be based on the closing prices of December 29, 2017.



