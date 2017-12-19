Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-12-19 13:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The semi-annual review of OMX Baltic Benchmark index constituents has been completed. The new composition will become effective with the market open on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.



As a result of the current review, Latvijas kugnieciba (LSC1R) and Pro Kapital Grupp (PKG1T) will be removed from the index.



OMX Baltic Benchmark constituents after the review effective as of January 2, 2018:



Apranga Merko Ehitus Šiauliu bankas Baltika Nordecon Tallink Grupp Grigeo Olainfarm Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp Grindeks Olympic Entertainment Group Tallinna Vesi HansaMatrix Pieno žvaigždes Telia Lietuva Harju Elekter PRFoods Valmieras stikla škiedra Klaipedos nafta Rokiškio suris Vilkyškiu pienine LHV Group SAF Tehnika Žemaitijos pienas Linas Agro Group Silvano Fashion Group



For more information regarding this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Operations (+46 8 405 62 96) or index@nasdaq.com or Justinas Juknys (+370 5 2531417), justinas.juknys@nasdaq.com.



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.