The semi-annual review of OMX Baltic 10 index constituents has been completed. The new composition will become effective with the market open on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.



As a result of the current review, Grindeks (GRD1R) and Telia Lietuva AB (TEL1L) will be added to the index. Silvano Fashion Group (SFG1T) and Merko Ehitus (MRK1T) will be removed from the index.



OMX Baltic 10 constituents after the review effective as of January 2, 2018:



LHV Group Siauliu Bankas Grindeks Tallink Grupp Harju Elekter Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp Klaipedos Nafta Tallinna Vesi Olympic Entertainment Group Telia Lietuva



Please note that the 15 percent capping will be based on the closing prices of December 29, 2017.



For more information regarding this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team at the Toll Free Number - Calling in the US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or at index@nasdaq.com or Justinas Juknys, +370 5 253 1417, Justinas.Juknys@nasdaq.com.



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.