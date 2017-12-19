The White House claimed that North Korea was "directly responsible" for the WannaCry malware attack that hit more than 30,000 computers in hospitals, businesses and banks across 150 nations in May and caused billions of pounds in damage. Thomas Bossert, an aide to the US president, made the accusation in Monday's edition of the Journal, officially blaming Pyongyang "based on evidence". Number 10 said in November that it was "all but certain" that the rogue nation was responsible for the attack ...

