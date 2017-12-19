

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited (YGE) reported that its net loss for the third quarter of 2017 widened to RMB 2.34 billion or US$352.3 million from RMB335.4 million in the third quarter of 2016. Loss per ADS was RMB129.0 or US$19.4 in the third quarter of 2017, compared to loss per ADS of RMB18.5 in the third quarter of 2016.



Adjusted loss per ADS was RMB18.2 or US$2.7 in the third quarter of 2017, compared to adjusted loss per ADS of RMB14.5 in the third quarter of 2016.



Total net revenues were RMB 1.68 billion or US$252.3 million, compared to RMB1.46 billion in the third quarter of 2016. Total PV module shipments were 597.7 MW, compared to 365.3 MW in the third quarter of 2016.



Based on current market conditions, the Company's current operating conditions, estimated production capacity and forecasted customer demand, the Company expects its PV module shipments to be in the estimated range of 700MW to 800MW for the fourth quarter of 2017 and raises its full year PV module shipments guidance to 2.8-2.9 GW from previous 2.5-2.8GW.



