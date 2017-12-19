Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Marriott's Q3 FY17 Results Outshone Expectations Post Acquisition of Starwood

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2017 / Active-Investors free earnings report on Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) ("Marriott") has freshly been issued to its members, and you can also sign up to view this report at www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MAR. The Company released its financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2017 on November 07, 2017. The Bethesda, Maryland-based Company's total revenues and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) grew during Q3 FY17, beating analysts' estimates. Register today and get free access to our complimentary member's area where many more reports are available:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Marriott reported total revenues of $5.66 billion in Q3 FY17, which came in above the $5.65 billion recorded in Q3 FY16, and beat market expectations of $4.98 billion. The Company's total fees based revenues were $831 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $771 million in the prior year's same period. Marriott's owned, leased, and other revenue fell to $449 million during the reported quarter from $499 million in Q3 FY16. Meanwhile, cost reimbursements came in flat at $4.38 billion during Q3 FY17.

The Hotel reported net adjusted net income of $413 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, in Q3 FY17 compared to a combined adjusted net income of $344 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, in Q3 FY16. Meanwhile, Wall Street had expected the Company to report an adjusted net income of $0.98 per diluted share.

Operational Metrics

For the reported quarter, the Company's direct reimbursed costs were $4.38 billion versus $4.38 billion in the prior year's comparable quarter. The Company's general, administrative, and other expenses came in at $201 million for Q3 FY17 compared to $237 million in Q3 FY16. Marriott's adjusted operating income was $654 million for the reported quarter versus a combined operating income of $569 million in Q3 FY16. The Company reported adjusted EBITDA of $831 million compared to $506 million in Q3 FY16. Additionally, worldwide comparable systemwide RevPAR increased 2.4%; North American comparable systemwide RevPAR grew 0.6%; and international comparable systemwide RevPAR grew 7.8%.

Cash Flow and Cash Matters

During the nine months ended September 30, 2017, Marriott generated net cash from operating activities of $1.92 billion versus $1.21 billion in the previous year's corresponding period. The Company had cash and cash equivalents worth $508 million at the close of its books on September 30, 2017, compared to $858 million as on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company had long-term debt amounting to $8.27 billion as on September 30, 2017, compared to $8.20 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Dividend and Share Repurchase

In a separate press release on November 09, 2017, Marriott's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on December 29, 2017, to shareholders of record as of November 22, 2017.

During Q3 FY17, the Company repurchased 7.8 million shares of its common stock for an aggregate cost of $800 million, at an average price of $103.01. Furthermore, Marriott's Board of Directors increased the authorization to repurchase the Company's Class A common stock by an additional 30 million shares, for a total of approximately 37.5 million shares currently authorized for repurchase.

Acquisition

On September 23, 2016, Marriott completed the acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide.

Outlook

In its guidance for the full year FY18, the Company expects total fee revenue to be in the range of $3.29 billion to $3.30 billion. Furthermore, adjusted EBITDA is forecasted to be in the band of $3.18 million to $3.19 million.

For Q4 FY17, the Company estimates total fee revenues to be in the range of $825 million to $835 million, while adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in the band of $762 million to $777 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 18, 2017 - At Monday's closing bell, Marriott International's stock climbed 2.71%, ending the trading session at $133.34.

Volume traded for the day: 3.72 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 2.56 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 7.20%; previous three-month period - up 24.21%; past twelve-month period - up 54.96%; and year-to-date - up 61.27%

After yesterday's close, Marriott International's market cap was at $47.83 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 36.27.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.99%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Lodging industry. This sector was up 0.8% at the end of the session.

