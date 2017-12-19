Active-Investors: Free Research Report as LHC Group's Revenues Jumped 18.23%; Beat Estimates

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2017 / Active-Investors free earnings report on LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) has freshly been issued to its members, and you can also sign up to view this report at www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=LHCG. LHC Group posted its third quarter fiscal 2017 (Q3 FY17) results on November 06, 2017. The leading provider of post-acute care services' organic growth of Home Health segment advanced 10.30% in the reported quarter. Register today and get free access to our complimentary member's area where many more reports are available:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the third quarter of fiscal 2017 (Q3 FY17), LHC's revenues reflected growth of 18.23% to $272.88 million compared to $230.80 million in Q3 FY16. Revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $264.10 million.

LHC posted a gross profit of $100.02 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $89.97 million in Q3 FY16, increasing by 11.17%. The Company had general and administrative expenses (G&A) of $75.67 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $67.00 million in Q3 FY16, advancing 12.94% on a y-o-y basis.

LHC's operating income was $21.33 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $19.55 million in Q3 FY16, reflecting growth of 9.11% on a y-o-y basis. The Company had total organic growth of 6.20% in Home Health segment's admission section. During the nine months ending September 30, 2017, LHC acquired 35 home health, hospice, or community-based locations, and six long-term acute care hospital operations which constituted of $108.00 million of the Company's revenue.

LHC's net income was $12.89 million in the reported quarter compared to $12.17 million in Q3 FY16, increasing by 5.91%. The Company's diluted earnings (EPS) advanced 12.96% to $0.61 per share in Q3 FY17 compared to $0.54 in Q3 FY16. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $0.64 per share in the reported quarter, exceeding analysts' estimates of $0.60 per share.

LHC Group's Segment Details

LHC has four business segments namely: (i) Home Health Services; (ii) Hospital Services; (iii) Community-based Services; and (iv) Facility-based Services.

The Home Health Services segment's revenues were $198.98 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $167.53 million in Q3 FY16, increasing by 18.77% on a y-o-y basis. The operating income of this segment reflected growth of 13.26% to $17.11 million in the reported quarter compared to $15.11 million in Q3 FY16.

Hospital Services segment's revenues were $41.29 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $35.32 million in Q3 FY16, reflecting growth of 16.90% on a y-o-y basis. The operating income of this segment was $2.34 million in the reported quarter compared to $3.79 million, declining 38.19%.

Community-based Services segment's revenues were $12.15 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $11.79 million in Q3 FY16, increasing by 3.00%. The operating income of this segment surged 215.83% to $0.76 million in the reported quarter compared to $0.24 million in Q3 FY16.

Facility-based Services segment's revenues were $20.46 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $16.15 million in Q3 FY16, advancing 26.64% on a y-o-y basis. The operating income of this segment was $1.12 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $0.41 million in Q3 FY16, surging 170.94% on a y-o-y basis.

Cash Matters

LHC had cash and cash equivalents of $16.92 million as on September 30, 2017, compared to $16.52 million as on September 30, 2016. The Company had cash inflow from operating activities of $61.70 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $57.84 million in Q3 FY16.

Outlook

In fiscal 2018, LHC expects earnings to be in the range of $2.35 per share to $2.40 per share and revenues in the band of $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 18, 2017 - At Monday's closing bell, LHC Group's stock declined 2.68%, ending the trading session at $60.20.

Volume traded for the day: 385.05 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 217.18 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last twelve-month period - up 36.69%; and year-to-date - up 31.73%

After yesterday's close, LHC Group's market cap was at $1.08 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 25.95.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Home Health Care industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

