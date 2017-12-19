Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Lannett Co.'s Revenue Grew 4.1%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2017 / Active-Investors free earnings report on Lannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: LCI) has freshly been issued to its members, and you can also sign up to view this report at www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=LCI. The Company posted its financial results on November 07, 2017, for the first quarter fiscal 2018. The generic drug Company's revenue and adjusted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations. Register today and get free access to our complimentary member's area where many more reports are available:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Lannett most recent news is on our radar and we have decided to include it on our blog post. Today's free coverage is available at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=LCI

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended September 30, 2017, Lannett's net revenue decreased 4.1% to $154.96 million from $161.56 million in Q1 FY17. The Company's net revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $153.2 million.

During Q1 FY18, Lannett's gross profit decreased 17.3% to $67.67 million from $81.85 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin decreased 700 basis points to 44% of revenue from 51% of revenue in Q1 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted gross margin decreased 800 basis points to 50% of revenue from 58% of revenue in Q1 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's total operating expenses decreased 73.6% to $26.99 million from $102.16 million in Q1 FY17.

During Q1 FY18, Lannett's operating income was $40.68 million compared to operating loss of $20.31 million in the same period last year. During Q1 FY18, Lannett's adjusted operating income decreased 16.6% to $50.66 million from $60.75 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating margin decreased 490 basis points to 32.7% of revenue from 37.6% of revenue in Q1 FY17.

During Q1 FY18, Lannett's earnings before tax (EBT) was positive $20.68 million compared to negative $42.27 million in the same period last year.

For the reported quarter, Lannett's net income was $13.26 million compared to net loss of $29.41 million in Q1 FY17. During Q1 FY18, the Company's diluted EPS was positive $0.35 compared to negative $0.80 in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, Lannett's adjusted net income decreased 21.8% to $22.68 million from $28.99 million in Q1 FY17. During Q1 FY18, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS decreased 22.1% to $0.60 from $0.77 in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.52.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Lannett's cash and cash equivalents decreased 21.5% to $92.46 million from $117.74 million on June 30, 2017. For the reported quarter, the Company's net long-term debt decreased 1.4% to $831.67 million from $843.53 million in Q4 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivable increased 19.2% to $243.33 million from $204.07 million in Q4 FY17. The Company's accounts payable increased 10.1% to $49.23 million in Q1 FY18 from $44.72 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

During Q1 FY18, the Company filed its first New Drug Application for C-Topical, received five product approvals, dismissal of a class action lawsuit, and the signing of a license agreement to market generic Thalidomide.

Outlook

For FY18, the Company expects net revenue to be in the range of $710 million to $720 million and gross profit to be in the range of 46% to 47% of revenue. The Company estimates effective tax rate to be 35% and capital expenditure to be in the range of $65 million to $75 million for fiscal 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 18, 2017 - At Monday's closing bell, Lannett's stock slightly fell 0.54%, ending the trading session at $27.50.

Volume traded for the day: 405.46 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 14.82%; previous three-month period - up 66.16%; past twelve-month period - up 15.55%; and year-to-date - up 24.72%

After yesterday's close, Lannett's market cap was at $1.05 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 24.58.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Drugs - Generic industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors