

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The market might be reacting to the vote on tax bill at the House. The bill that would reduce corporate tax to 21 percent from 35 percent might reach for President Trump's approval before Christmas. Housing starts data for November is a major announcement on Tuesday.



Asian shares closed mostly higher, while European shares were mixed. Initial trading on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might be opening higher.



As of 6.30 am ET, the Dow futures were climbing 38 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 1.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 2.0 points.



U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday. The Dow climbed 140.46 points or 0.6 percent to 24,792.20, the Nasdaq advanced 58.18 points or 0.8 percent to 6,994.76 and the S&P 500 58.18 points or 0.1 percent to 6,994.76.



On the economic front, the Housing Starts data for November will be published at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 1.240 million, slightly down from 1.290 million in October. Permits level is expected to decline to 1.270 million from 1.297 million in the previous month.



The Current Account data for the third quarter will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus was for a deficity of $116.7 billion.



The Redbook, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be announced at 8.55 am ET. The store sales in the prior week was up 3.3 percent.



Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will participate in moderated Q&A at Lambda Alpha International - Minnesota Chapter in Roseville, Minnesota, with audience Q&A at 1.10 pm.



In the corporate sector, Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Limited (YGE) reported that its net loss for the third quarter of 2017 widened to RMB 2.34 billion or US$352.3 million from RMB335.4 million in the third quarter of 2016. Loss per ADS was RMB129.0 or US$19.4 in the third quarter of 2017, compared to loss per ADS of RMB18.5 in the third quarter of 2016. Total net revenues were RMB 1.68 billion or US$252.3 million, compared to RMB1.46 billion in the third quarter of 2016.



Asian stocks finished mostly higher. China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 28.62 points or 0.88 percent to 3,296.54. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished up 203.25 points or 0.70 percent at 29,253.66.



Japanese shares edged lower amid profit taking for the year end season. The Nikkei average shed 33.77 points or 0.15 percent to end at 22,868, while the broader Topix index closed 0.15 percent lower at 1,815.18.



Australian shares rose, with higher commodity prices and U.S. tax reform hopes buoying investor sentiment. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose by 32.90 points or 0.54 percent to 6,071.80, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 33.20 points or 0.54 percent at 6,163.20.



European shares are trading mixed. CAC 40 of France is down 5.97 points or 0.11 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 13.44 points or 0.10 percent. FTSE 100 of England is adding 11.56 points or 0.15 percent. Euronext 100 is progressing 0.36 points or 0.03 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.11 percent.



